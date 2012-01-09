Logical Proof That Tagore Wrote Jana Gana Mana for Lord Krishna

Andhra Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- Jana Gana Mana was written by the poet Tagore. We ask the question: What were Tagore's intentions when he composed this song and who was he actually writing it to? The song went on to be honored as the national anthem and is heard ever so often, but what are there hidden undertones to this song?



After looking deeper into what was going on at the time the song was written, as well as analyzing the lyrics line by line, it becomes clear that Tagore wrote Jana Gana Mana specifically for Lord Krishna around the time of King George 5th's visit to India. Which is not so widely known by the general public.



Tagore's poetry was unique because it always had high ideals and kept the truth firmly within sight. Poems like "Where the mind is without fear" kept a high standard and lofty ideals in mind. But in Jana Gana Mana, Tagore reaches the essence of Bharat or India, the unifying element of all the cultures of India, namely Lord Krishna.



Tagore says that the name of the ruler of India must resound in the provinces of "Punjab, Sind, Gujaratha, Maratha....". Upon reflection we see that it is Lord Krishna's names that resound in these provinces. Indeed a person may be named as "Narayana" in Tamil Nadu and be named as "Harbhajan" in Punjab. Both names of totally different cultures referring to incarnations of Lord Krishna. This is not to exclude names of Gods in other religions. Names of gods in Islam like "Rahim" which means "The Most Merciful" which describe the attributes of God are also to be included. Names of devotees of God in Christianity like "Joseph" or names in other religions like Zorashtrianism, Sikhism and other religions of India are also to be included.



Tagore refers to Lord Krishna as "The Eternal Charioteer" who is "guiding the people through the ages." Upon reflection we know that Lord Krishna was charioteer to Arjuna when he gave the Supreme philosophy of the Bhagawad Gita.



About Tagore

Tagore was a Bengali polymath who reshaped his region's literature and music. Author of Gitanjali and its "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse",he became the first non-European Nobel laureate by earning the 1913 Prize in Literature.