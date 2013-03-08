Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Logiforms.com is happy to announce the release of the Publishing & WorkFlows Wizard. The Publishing & WorkFlows wizard makes it possible for anyone to create powerful web applications without every writing a single line of code.



With logiforms you can quickly design and host powerful online forms using our web based form design software. All the data collected is stored in your secure web database. Now you can harness that collected data and use it to create lead exchange portals, Quote Enquiry portals, real estate listings and more. Any of your data can now be published instantly.



It’s as simple as selecting the form data you want to publish, choosing a layout and configuring some options. At its simplest use, you can publish data to everyone. You can take it one step further and define a login page complete with a password reminder feature, remember me feature and record level permissions.



Where these tools really get powerful is when you create drill down links to drill down into the data being published and provide more detail or related records. You can even set up edit pages and inline edit controls to allow authenticated users to update records, insert new records and delete records. Combine this with triggers to automate follow ups, send tracking numbers when an order is marked as shipped and more.



Since the launch of these tools, our customers have jumped right in and created some powerful applications. David Beydoin of Mutual Care Insurance built an insurance quote processing portal for his staff to respond to thousands of inquiries a day and he had this to say:



“We were able to build an online quote form and set up a pretty sophisticated backend for our agents to use within days. We’re able to assign quotes, mark them as complete and upload an insurance certificate that is then automatically delivered to the customer. Before logiforms, this type of custom programming would have cost us thousands of dollars” – David Beydoin, President Mutual Care Insurance



The Publishing & WorkFlow Tools are a new powerful addition to the logiforms platform. Build Powerful Web Applications without ever writing a single line of code.



About Logiforms

Logiforms Software, Inc. gives companies the ability to design and host secure online forms in minutes with zero programming. By using their professional grade form design software, you can rest assured that the powerful, flexible form builder can meet even the most-specific, custom needs. From design to information collection to data analysis, Logiforms adheres to industry best standards resulting in increased conversion rates and satisfied customers.