LogiMat 2014 Meeting Reservations by January 2014 for Seegrid Flexible Automated Guided Vehicles

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- LogiMAT is the biggest annual intralogistics exhibition in Europe being held between 25 and 27 February 2014. International exhibitors and decision-makers from industry, trade, and the service sectors will be coming together at the new exhibition centre at Stuttgart Airport to find the best products and best practices. The focus will be on innovative products, solutions and systems for procurement, warehouse, production, and distribution logistics. Seegrid will be located at Hall 8, Stand #471.



Because LogiMat 2014 is so popular and Seegrid in such demand, Seegrid is currently providing an opportunity to schedule a LogiMat 2014 discussion about warehousing or manufacturing challenges. Seegrid flexible, vision-guided automated guided vehicles can benefit a warehouse or manufacturing facility. By January 31st, complete the form to schedule a LogiMAT meeting http://info.seegrid.com/meeting_with_seegrid_materials_handling_expert_logimat.



Unlike traditional AGVs, Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs operate at a significantly lower cost per hour. Seegrid provides the materials handling industry in Europe simple, affordable, flexible AGVs, transforming industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated industrial trucks that operate without the need for wire, laser, tape or magnet. Seegrid vehicles can be installed with zero modifications to the environment or infrastructure and maintained and serviced by in-house maintenance staff. Vehicle operators use the AGVs in both automatic and manual modes.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the cutting-edge robotic industry truck leader, has seen a 350% increase in sales of flexible AGVs since 2012 and an 1860% increase in lead generation. The prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe.



“The utilization of world-class robotic technology is gaining more importance among manufacturing and material handling leaders in Europe and worldwide,” said Michael Hasco, Chief Growth Officer for Seegrid. Seegrid provides the European market with innovative and flexible automation in vision-guided AGVs. Seegrid flexible AGVs, often called robotic industrial trucks, optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity, reducing costs, and creating economic operational advantages. These benefits are possible while delivering a rapid return on investment (ROI), improving facility safety, decreasing employee injuries, and reducing equipment and product damage.



Seegrid partnered with Linde Material Handling to provide Guided by Seegrid flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the materials handling industry in Europe. Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500