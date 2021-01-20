Logistics and Procurement Recruiters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Since Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced at the end of last year that all city residents would be entitled to a free vaccination against COVID-19, logistics and procurement careers could not be more sought after in Asia. The procurement, transportation, and delivery of each vaccine to a population of over seven million is a gigantic task that comes with many logistical challenges, such as; the transportation of the vaccine across Asia and containing it at -70 degrees Celsius. Highly skilled individuals are in demand to tackle the new industry threats that have come to light during the pandemic. DSJ Global can offer dedicated expertise and support as a logistics and procurement recruiter in Hong Kong and throughout Asia.



Created in 2008, DSJ global has since accumulated an incredible network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners which cover over 60 countries worldwide. From logistics and procurement to supply chain and technical operations, DSJ Global provides permanent, temporary, and multi-hire recruiting options to a range of specialised industries across the market. The firm is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International Group. The business has over 750 personnel and consultants who are internationally located in over 12 offices and work actively towards a recruitment beyond borders outlook. The company is committed to achieving superlative results with its individualised recruiting techniques, customised to the hiring needs of each client.



Due to emerging technologies, industry competitors, and evolving consumer preferences and business models, the logistics industry is facing major transformations to include the physical internet, customised development, and crowd-sharing. As projected by the CIPS, the logistics market is expected to increase by $155.8 trillion HKD by 2023. The need for successful logistics and supply chain firms has become even more prominent with the world economy starting to recover and adjust from the overhaul brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Procurement careers and logistics and supply chain jobs are plentiful and provide room for tremendous career advancement. Procurement jobs available through DSJ Global include supply planning senior manager, supply chain manager, logistics manager, senior packing manager, category manager, and many more. With help from the enthusiastic consultants at DSJ Global, there are many possibilities for a flourishing career in the industry. In order to ensure that every recruitment decision is taken with informed, accurate reliability in mind, the firm delivers an unrivalled service of industry insights and risk factors. To find out how you can make your next move towards a procurement career in Hong Kong, get in touch today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



