Logistics and Procurement Recruiters in Hong Kong – Challenging Ambitious Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2020 -- Professionals in the logistics and procurement sector have a large impact on ethical and social changes in the world, from ensuring materials are obtained from decent sources to helping manage complex, strategic processes. Businesses across Hong Kong and Asia are experiencing the turbulence caused by the current challenging times. From Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui the search for talented individuals who can direct businesses into the fast lane and ensure their success and growth is vital. DSJ Global have top of the range consultants working with a global network of professionals to reassure their clients that their talent acquisition is in safe hands. The firm invests in the best-in-class recruitment technologies and training to ensure companies are supported by a consistent, exceptional service which reaches beyond borders. By redefining the traditional hiring process, DSJ Global have harnessed the power of professionals and companies to make informed hiring decisions for a mutual benefit.



Talented individuals looking to make a smooth transition into their next career move can expect to receive high quality expertise in their field. DSJ Global is the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group, as a result the firm has a network of ambitious professionals who will optimise the recruitment process with their knowledge and expertise.



Hong Kong is facing a huge change due to worldwide digitalisation, meaning the roles within the sector are also set to adapt. These changes have caused disruption and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic also. However, new opportunities are continuously being created for professionals who are flexible in fast paced environments and can grapple with new technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation. The current procurement workforce is aging rapidly, leaving space for young professionals to advance their careers and join at a crucial time in Hong Kong's economic market. DSJ Global are working with leading global powerhouses as well as agile start-ups to ensure the talent pool of professionals reaches their desired location and job role to ensure both company and client are successful.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Ambitious logistics and procurement individuals are of extremely high demand across Asia and have the unique prospect to capitalise on the necessity for digital skills to accelerate their career with a big impact. DSJ Global have invested in recruitment technologies to ensure a positive outcome is generated for all in the hiring process. The firm's team have reimagined traditional recruitment procedures to make sure all pandemic safeguarding recommendations have been taken into consideration. This has including introducing remote onboarding such as virtual interviews and other introductory methods to ensure a smooth start for new employees. DSJ Global are using their connections to secure businesses connect with the right talent to explore their potential and increase growth for both. The success of both clients and candidates is a positive outcome for DSJ Global and an accomplishment strived for with every recruitment stage from beginning to end. The firm's consultants support the process from initial interview all the way through to the job offer to provide guidance and expert advice in the field.



To find out more information about global logistics and supply chain recruiters in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



