Logistics and Procurement Recruiters in Hong Kong – The Current Aging Workforce Need to Be Replaced by Quick-Thinking, Ambitious Young Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Logistics and procurement professionals are at a distinct advantage in their careers by having the ability to make a hugely positive impact on the world and the people in it. From helping to outlaw modern slavery to sourcing ethical materials, the procurement sector enables life-changing differences to be made every day in the world. Zion Market Research have reported that the Asia Pacific procurement analytics market is predicted to hold a significant share over the projected period of time, meaning their acquisition of talent is in high demand and needs to be achieved with speed and efficiency. DSJ Global provides companies across the logistics and procurement sector with peace of mind when it comes to securing business-critical talent. The firm are aware of the necessity of these professionals to ensure each company is operating in a profitable and most importantly ethical manner. Logistics and procurement professionals must be adaptable and ready to face the continual changes caused by the Fourth Industrial revolution and the digitalisation of the world.



DSJ Global offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors across the industry from logistics and procurement to supply chain and technical operations. DSJ Global was established in 2008 and since then has amassed an impressive network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries worldwide. The firm has 750+ employees and consultants who are based in 12+ office locations globally and work with a recruitment beyond borders ideal in mind. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. The firm are committed to ensuring optimal results is the outcome for their bespoke recruitment solutions, tailored to each client's hiring needs.



DSJ Global understands the pressing need for procurement and logistics professionals as the current workforce is rapidly heading towards retirement age. A report by DHL has stated that 33% of current procurement professionals are at or beyond retirement age. This is a huge statistic considering the high demand for individuals in this sector to ensure increases in digitalisation are used to the advantage of Hong Kong's economy. Without a firm grasp on these technological adaptations Hong Kong will likely face more unwanted disruptions. Procurement professionals have a unique opportunity to capitalise on high demand for digital skills which will result in an increased speed in furthering their career.



Job roles currently available through DSJ Global are plentiful and have room for immense career growth. For the logistics and procurement sector these currently include: supply planning (SAP) senior manager, supply chain manager, contracts and commercial manager, technical project manager, senior packaging manager and category manager (FMCG and fresh foods). The opportunity for a thriving career in the industry is just around the corner with the support of DSJ Global's passionate consultants. The firm provides an unrivalled service of market updates and risk factors to ensure every recruitment decision is made with smart, efficient, precision in mind. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your logistics and procurement career in Hong Kong.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



