Logistics and Procurement Recruiters in the UK – Conquering the Challenge of Talent Acquisition Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- DSJ Global have been leading specialists in the recruitment for logistics and procurement recruiters in the London, Birmingham and Manchester. The firm takes care of talent acquisition, one of the market's most significant challenges. With the added pressure of disruption caused by COVID-19, logistics and procurement companies globally are searching for the right professionals to master the complex, challenging sector. Logistics and procurement professionals have a great impact on many aspects of the global economy they source raw materials and create tight networks with a large amount of individuals and teams in the industry to ensure a profitable and ethical outcome. The industry is a business driver for most worldwide companies, DSJ Global are aware of the importance of connecting individuals and organisations by providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global have a team of expert consultants with a global reach as part of the Phaidon International group, and are the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies. The firm invests heavily in training to ensure their 750 strong global team are trained in the most up-to-date recruitment technologies to guarantee efficient, advanced hiring. DSJ Global have expansive knowledge of the field across the Europe and the rest of the world spanning 60+ countries and 11+ office locations. The firm believes in recruitment beyond borders to ensure the correct professionals are paired with the right company.



Digitalisation and the development of new technologies have created rifts of change in the UK logistics and procurement sector, causing the job roles to have to adapt with speed. The current procurement workforce is aging, leaving space for young professionals to advance their careers and join at a crucial time in London, Manchester and Birmingham's economic market. These changes have caused disruption and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic also. However, new opportunities are continuously being created for professionals who are flexible in fast paced environments and can grapple with new technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation. DSJ Global works with various companies in range and sizes from agile start-ups to leading global powerhouses to ensure high demand professionals are able to capitalise on their unique skill sets.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



The world is experiencing a digital transformation, the UK is at the forefront of this taking leaps and bounds towards steering logistics and procurement into the future to ensure substantial growth for companies in the industry. Companies are working at the same pace as clients to ensure a secure and successful future, just as professionals are hoping for career growth in the sector. Grasping the necessary skills to understand the technological advances in the industry will prove fruitful as procurement management systems will be improved, producing a management system for control cost and enforce compliance. The key to success within the logistics and procurement sector is to establish a competitive edge which will push the boundaries of technological advances. From senior subcontracts specialist, package development & sourcing manager to operations manager, the range of opportunities are vast with clear career progression openings.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.