Logistics and Procurement Recruiters in the UK – Flexibility Is Needed to Ensure Technological Changes Are Used to Their Advantage

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Following the continued difficulties and slight aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, logistics and procurement managers are on the hunt for talented individuals to step into roles in London, Manchester and Birmingham to ensure the disruption does not cause lasting damage to the industry. DSJ Global are the leading specialists in the recruitment for logistics and procurement in the UK and have been working alongside agile start-ups and global powerhouse companies to solve their biggest issue, talent acquisition. Procurement professionals have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the global socioeconomic structure by sourcing ethical materials to outlawing modern slavery. The industry provides its challenges as continual digitalisation and advances in technology are securing more consumer spending but also increasing the need for talented individuals to grasp these changes quickly and effectively. DSJ Global are aware of the intense pressure companies are facing to keep up with the speed of changes in the industry, therefore, they are able to provide peace of mind as their talent acquisition is unrivalled.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global's team of 750 expert consultants are able to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies around the world. The firm is part of the Phaidon International Group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. DSJ Global have a worldwide perspective on logistics and procurement recruitment and the firm has invested in regular training for their dedicated consultants to ensure they are kept up to date on the latest recruitment technology. By reimagining the traditional recruitment processes, DSJ Global have been able to achieve an immense amount of growth even through the disruptions caused by the pandemic, an impressive feat.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



With the current procurement workforce in the UK aging rapidly towards retirement and the increases in innovative technologies and digitalisation there is high demand for young, ambitious professionals to join the industry and grapple with these transformations. Passionate individuals are needed to work in the fast paced industry to secure a fruitful future for the industry which is currently struggling to keep up to speed with the rapid transformations it is facing. Artificial intelligence and automation are amongst the new technological advances which has caused waves in the industry.



The UK is an exciting place to progress your logistics and procurement career with job opportunities across the country from London to Birmingham and Manchester. The industry needs a new workforce as well as experienced managers to lead a system for control cost and enforced compliance. The necessity for the procurement sector to survive is to adapt quickly to technological advances and increase the beneficial profits from doing so. DSJ Global provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions in logistics and procurement, technical operations and supply chain. Current roles available through the firm include: director of supply chain, senior buyer, director of purchasing, design engineer and customer service representative. The opportunity to climb the career ladder is a huge possibility in the UK and DSJ Global's consultants are ready to help you find your dream position now.



To find out more information about logistics and procurement recruiters UK visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



- For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



- DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.