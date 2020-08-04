Logistics and Procurement Recruiters UK – Connecting Exceptional People and Organisations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- DSJ Global UK delivers hiring solutions across supply chain, procurement, technical operations and logistics, connecting exceptional people with organisations where there is the potential to thrive. The firm has a reach that extends to all areas of the country, including key locations such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. Established in 2008, DSJ Global UK has grown alongside supply chain, logistics and procurement businesses and careers and has an in-depth appreciation of the challenges that this industry faces and the potential that exists for evolution and growth.



The way that goods move across borders and through supply chains has changed significantly in recent years. From the potential changes in the wake of Brexit to the unfolding impact of COVID-19 there has been plenty of disruption - responsiveness to change is essential. When this is combined with the constant innovation in supply chain processes as a result of technological development, there is a clear need for the right people in the right places to ensure that resilience and growth remain a priority. Working with organisations and individuals in key British cities, including Manchester, London and Birmingham, DSJ Global UK is one of the leading logistics and procurement recruiters in the UK and has the insight and reach to make the right connections happen.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global UK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global UK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the supply chain and logistics sectors and help them secure top talent."



As well as extensive coverage nationwide in the UK, the firm is also part of a broader group that reaches more than 60 countries and has 750+ employees globally. DSJ Global UK is looking to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled for this vibrant and exciting industry and that means investing in its own people. The firm's consultants are passionate specialists, supported by the latest recruitment technology and benefitting from ongoing training to ensure exceptional standards of service are constantly maintained.



DSJ Global UK provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to organisations and people across the UK. Areas of expertise extend across the industry, including technical operations recruiting and making connections within the logistics sphere. As specialist logistics and procurement recruiters with a longstanding presence the firm has a unique perspective that helps to ensure that both businesses and candidates feel reassured that the hiring process is in expert hands. Team building is even more essential in these challenge times and DSJ Global UK is working to ensure that this can still be carried out effectively under the current conditions, whether that's through remote hiring or taking a more innovative approach to the recruitment process.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.