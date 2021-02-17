Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- DSJ Global specialise in end-to-end supply chain recruitment throughout Switzerland. Now more than ever before, the logistics industry has had to react rapidly to the constant changes caused by recent technical developments, such as tech-enabled warehousing, customised manufacturing and crowd sharing; alongside the issues presented by the pandemic, such as border disruptions and national lockdowns. It's not always easy to find the best people to drive the improvements and progress required, but DSJ Global is fully committed to providing recruiting solutions no matter the challenge.



For over a decade, DSJ Global has provided permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions to logistics and supply chain management teams and enterprises across Switzerland, Europe, Asia and North America. The company is proud to be part of the Phaidon International Group and as such they are the chosen logistics recruiter for 71 leading companies worldwide. The team of over 750 professionals boasts a wealth of knowledge and in-depth understanding when it comes to the inner workings of the logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement sectors. DSJ Global has developed a formidable network of over one million mid-senior professionals who advise them on new industry updates and incoming risks. Consultants at DSJ Global receive ongoing training in the latest state-of-the-art recruitment technologies, allowing them to identify industry trends and needs for their clients and candidates. Through designing bespoke recruitment strategies, DSJ Global are committed to supporting and guiding each client in every part of the recruiting process, from source to hire.



As a leading logistics and supply chain recruiter in Switzerland, DSJ Global has established a strong global reputation for both reliability and expertise. Supply chain professionals are in such high demand as they are required to offset the risks associated with off-shoring, interdependencies and outsourcing. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Operational Excellence Manager, R&D Procurement Business Partner, Commodity Buyer, Indirect Procurement Transformation, Team lead MRO procurement, Global Head of Real Estate and FM procurement, Indirect Category management, S&OP and Demand Planner and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.