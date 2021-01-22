Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in the US – Expansion of E-Commerce

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The past year has seen the logistics and supply chain industry pushed to the limit. With the closure of many physical retail outlets and many people choosing to avoid the crowded stores over the winter months, due to the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, this has led to a sharp rise in e-commerce – and as a result the logistics industry has been in high demand. Supply chain and logistics professionals have been presented with new challenges, and as we enter the new year, there are many new and exciting opportunities for those looking to develop logistics careers.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has a team of visionary professionals with distinguished expertise of the US markets alongside an international reach which expands across their network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm works collaboratively with organizations of various sizes, from innovative start-ups to corporate giants, offering prospective applicants a wide range of market options and logistics and supply chain jobs. DSJ Global offers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting strategies and as a part of the Phaidon International group it is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 pioneering businesses. The corporation has a network covering more than 60 countries throughout the world with over 12 office bases which gives them access to a multitude of vital recruiting skills and knowledge. CIPS has projected a future rise of 25.5% for logistics and supply chain employment over the next decade, indicating that this is the ideal time to kick-start or develop your career.



As we move into the new year, DSJ are conscious of the difficulties many companies have faced throughout the pandemic and are aware that these difficulties will not disappear instantly as the new year commences. Consequently, the firm released a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' to provide a comprehensive perspective on how to assure that the workers have a favorable work-life-balance when working from home. The whitepaper is ideal for those in leadership positions who are trying to digitally renew their relationship with their employees.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



The passionate consultants of DSJ Global are devoted to delivering advice and guidance during the process of recruiting from prospect to hire. From New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, and Los Angeles, there are a wide variety of diverse roles. The firm delivers not only logistics and supply chain industry recruitment services, but also sourcing and technical operations. Roles available through DSJ Global include Director of Transportation, Director of Purchasing [IT], Director of Distribution, Category Manager [Logistics & Transportation] – amongst others.



