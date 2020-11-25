Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in the US – Fantastic Career Progression for Ambitious Individuals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Individuals working in the logistics and supply chain industry must be organised, reliable and have the ability to handle complex situations under pressure. They are necessary to the function of every business supply chain process as they can create clarity from chaos which improve the function and efficiency. Technological innovations are pathing the way for a new world of logistics and supply chain processes. From artificial intelligence to digitalization and transparency, these disruptions need to be harnessed to improve the way products are produced and delivered. For professionals looking to further their careers in the industry will be pleased to know there is an expected average career growth of 25.5% over ten years according to a study by CNN Money.



DSJ Global not only create fantastic recruitment solutions for logistics and supply chain corporations but also have expertise in procurement and technical operations. Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has a network of expertly trained consultants who have developed connections globally with over a million mid-to-senior level professionals to enhance their talent acquisition for their clients. DSJ Global have worked for over a decade to provide high end recruitment solutions with optimal results for all those involved. The firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best in class recruitment technology for effective hiring solutions across the board. The firm believes in recruitment beyond borders and will work around the clock to ensure their global perspective is put to good use. The firm's consultants can provide key insights into the logistics and supply chain industry to make sure candidates and clients remain informed on the current climate which is particularly important during this turbulent time of continual disruption following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistic and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global are the leading agency for logistics and supply chain recruitment in the US for a reason. They have developed a network of highly skilled professionals to enhance their industry knowledge and the firm's ability to provide market insights, trend forecasting and risk management. DSJ Global are aware of the testing times employers and employees are currently facing. The firm's most recent published whitepaper focuses on the work-life rebalance which many companies are considering. Given the length of time many people have now been working remotely, a shift is needed to increase productivity and improve the wellbeing of everyone involved. DSJ Global's whitepaper is a vital read for those in a leadership role who are looking to broaden their connections with their staff while working remotely.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: sourcing manager, global category manager – logistics, director of procurement, logistics analyst, purchaser – packaging, senior supply chain planner, senior production planner, senior demand planner and continuous improvement manager. DSJ Global's consultants work around the clock globally to provide support and guidance throughout the recruitment process from source through to hire. Get in touch today to find out how they can help you define your next career move or secure talent for your business.



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.