Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in the US – Lufthansa's Role in the Vaccine Rollout

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- The logistical efforts for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines present global challenges on a never-before-seen scale. Complex and detailed plans and procedures must be put in place to maintain the different vaccines at different temperatures and enable effective transportation to isolated and hard to reach areas. Lufthansa Cargo's pre-COVID $5 million investment at their base in Chicago O'Hare Airport has allowed them to handle vast amounts of pharmaceutical cargo. Vaccine manufactures have reached out to the German company to help them distribute millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine around the US and internationally, as they estimate that they can process up to 200 tons of cargo.



In addition to creating excellent recruitment solutions for logistics and supply chain businesses, DSJ Global boasts a wealth of expertise in procurement and technical operations when it comes to talent acquisition. The firm has developed a network of highly skilled consultants since their conception in 2008. At present, their worldwide network provides connections on a global scale with over one million mid-to-senior professionals at their fingertips. For more than a decade, DSJ Global has been working to provide high-end recruiting strategies that deliver optimum outcomes for both clients and candidates.



In order to ensure that the consultants at DSJ Global are using the best in class recruiting technologies, the firm invests heavily in the ongoing training of their team to generate the most efficient hiring solutions. The firm believes in a recruiting across borders approach, which ensures that career development opportunities are not restricted by geographical locations: making the securement of business-critical talent the number one priority. The team at DSJ Global provide key insights into the logistics and supply chain industry to ensure that candidates and clients remain knowledgeable about the current industry trends and developments, which is especially vital due to the fast-changing circumstances brought on by the pandemic.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Roles currently available via DSJ Global include; Production Planner, Supply Chain Manager, Global Procurement Manager, Production Supervisor, Dangerous Goods/Hazmat Shipping Coordinator, Clinical Supply Chain Manager, Principal Mechanical Engineer, Global Procurement Manager [CapEx], Associate Director Strategic Planning, and many more.



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organizations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.