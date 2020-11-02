Logistics and Supply Chain Careers in the US – Talented Professionals Will Change the Landscape of the Logistics Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The US has faced many disruptions over the past six months to a year, it cannot be denied the impact the pandemic has had on the country and its economy. Logistics and supply chain professionals are essential to ensuring companies stay afloat during this period to make a lasting positive impact on the US economy. With 50% of companies failing within the first year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, companies must ensure they have logistics and supply chain systems in place to give them piece of mind when it comes to their technical operations. Increases in technology are still occurring despite the halt in many other aspects of life due to the pandemic, therefore, companies are being urged to keep up with the heightened usage such as the physical internet, customized manufacturing and crowd-sharing. In turn, new technology, new market entrants, new customer expectations and business models are becoming the reason for the death of many logistics companies. The soul way these companies can expand and thrive is through the hiring of talented professionals who will be quick to grasp and learn about new technologies. DSJ Global work in partnership with companies across the country to give them peace of mind when it comes to their biggest issue: talent acquisition.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has years of experience curating bespoke recruitment solutions for specialist sectors across the industry from logistics and supply chain to technical operations and procurement, the opportunity for career growth and development in the US is huge. Opportunities are available from the west to east coast of the US, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco to name just a few cities with exciting prospects. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. With 750+ employees and consultants situated in 12+ office locations worldwide, the firm has a global reach which is hard to compete with. DSJ Global have invested heavily in the training of their staff to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to provide optimal results for candidates and clients. The firm's consultants are ambitious and excited to help you find your dream career or your ideal employee.



Logistics is vital to the US economy's survival. CIPS have estimated that by 2023 the market will have grown to £15.5tn with an estimated 54.5bn tonnes of goods being moved annually. And in 2018, US businesses spent a record $1.64tn on logistics, this staggering figure emphasises the significance of logistics professionals in the US.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available within the industry include: plant manager, director of logistics, head of supply chain, supply chain IT specialist/analyst, senior director of distribution, global supply manager – exteriors, clinical supply chain manager and much more. DSJ Global's consultants are passionate about supporting their candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. Get in touch today to find out what the next step in your career could be.



- DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.