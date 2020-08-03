Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs – Creating Momentum for Career-Defining Moves

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- DSJ Global US was founded in 2008 and in the intervening years has been able to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled when it comes to logistics and supply chain jobs. The firm works to identify opportunities across the USA, in major cities including Dallas and San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Boston. Through in-depth sector insight and key connections that have been nurtured over many years, the firm is able to help create momentum for career defining moves and support businesses in building strong and resilient teams with the potential to do more.



The United States is a key location for logistics and supply chain jobs, from Senior Process Engineer to Commodity Manager, Supply Chain Manager and roles that deal with procurement and technical operations. Talented people who can create clarity and vision in areas such as increasingly fragmented supply chains and the demands of crowd sharing are in high demand. DSJ Global US places candidates with exceptional skill sets in cities all over the country, from Chicago and Dallas to New York, Boston and San Francisco. With so many years in the industry, the firm has connections with a wide range of employers, from brand new, ambitious start-ups to well established global names.



Recognising the important role that people have to play in the success of any organisation is something that DSJ Global US applies internally too. The team of consultants working on logistics and supply chain jobs in the United States are passionate specialists in their field. They are backed by best-in-class training that is designed to support ongoing growth of insight and expertise. The firm also invests in the latest recruitment technology to provide the team with the most effective tools for the job.



Logistics and supply chain jobs in the USA have particular relevance today given the challenges faced nationally and internationally in the wake of COVID-19. Many businesses are looking to recruit for future resilience and to problem solve existing challenges. DSJ Global US partners with people and enterprises to help make this happen. The firm is not only experienced in making the right connections but also able to help businesses overcome many of the bumps in the road that the current situation has created. From video interviews to remote onboarding there are many solutions that can be used to help ensure that businesses continue to grow and individuals can continue to define exciting career paths.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global US offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global US. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the supply chain and logistics sectors and help them secure top talent."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.