Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- In Hong Kong, Asia and beyond, talent procurement is both a challenge and an opportunity for organisations in the logistics and supply chain sectors. In unprecedented times, where a culmination of political circumstances has exerted pressure on recruitment processes, it's paramount that businesses in Asia have the right support regarding building resilient teams with the potential to lead a company with confidence. As industry leaders, DSJ Global partners with businesses and individuals to ensure that when it comes to logistics and supply chain careers in Asia, the best possible business relationships and connections are established.



For more than a decade, DSJ Global has provided permanent, contract & multi-hire recruiting solutions to logistics teams, supply chain executives and businesses across Hong Kong, Asia, Switzerland, Europe and North America. The team of over 750 staff at DSJ Global has worked diligently to establish a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who advise the business on current market updates and incoming threats. The organisation is proud to be part of the Phaidon International Group, establishing them as the chosen logistics recruiter for 71 leading companies throughout the world. DSJ Global has strongly invested in the development and training of its consultants to ensure that the use of the best-in-class recruiting technologies delivers optimum results and performance. Through designing personalised recruiting strategies for each of their clients and applicants, DSJ Global area able to guide and support their partners at every stage of the hiring process.



In Hong Kong, there is the potential for great career development with positions readily available within the logistics and supply chain industry. The professionals at DSJ Global are specialists in their chosen field and have local expertise as well as a global business perspective, reinforced by their extensive international network. Roles currently available in the logistics and supply chain sectors include: Operational Excellence Manager, Material Planner, Director of Supply Chain, Manager of Cell Therapy Logistics, Supply Planner, Dangerous Goods/Hazmat Shipping Coordinator, Indirect Procurement Manager, Warehousing and Transportations Manager and many more. These are just a few of the diverse and exciting jobs currently available through DSJ Global. To find out how you can identify your next career move or source top-talent for your business, get in touch today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



