Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia – A Fast-Paced and Forward Advancing Work Environment for Enthusiastic Individuals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Transformations and new technologies such as the physical internet and crowd-sharing have changed the way the logistics and supply chain industry are running. They have faced immense disruption in the past year but are refocusing to ensure innovative machinery and data is used to enhance the logistics and supply chain processes rather than slow them down. Hiring managers across Asia are looking for bright-minded individuals who can manage increases in technological adaptations and create calm from chaos.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and since then has been working to reimagine the traditional recruitment processes to keep up with technological advances. The firm has a globally perspective with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries worldwide. The pairing of local Hong Kong knowledge and a worldwide perspective creates an unprecedented expertise which cannot be matched in the industry's recruitment field. DSJ Global is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. Look no further than DSJ Global for the next step in your logistics career as the firm have over a decade's worth of experience partnering ambitious candidates with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, creating beneficial connections for both.



DSJ Global's team of 750+ employees and consultants have expert local knowledge in their chosen field which is enhanced by the firm's global network. DSJ Global have invested heavily in the regular training that their consultants receive to ensure they best-in-class recruitment technology is used to provide optimal, efficient and accurate results for their clients and candidates. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors from logistics and supply chain to procurement and technical operations. DSJ Global are able to provide recruitment beyond borders which ensures every candidate has the choice of being placed with world-leading companies in Asia, Europe and the US.



Understanding how to connect with your team while working remotely can be difficult and the work from home period has caused disruptions for many businesses across Asia. DSJ Global are committed to ensuring their clients have access to any guidance they may need on current issues and market trends. A recent whitepaper published by DSJ Global details tips and tricks on how to rebalance the work-life ratio for your employees while ensuring wellbeing and productivity remain as a top priority for everyone. It is a vital report to read if you need to refresh your ideas and find new ways to connect with your staff or colleagues. For those returning to the office, the firm have published an article on 5 tips for defeating the back to the office blues.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: supply chain manager, supply chain director – biopharma industry, head of supply chain, HSE manager, production manager, regional general manager, procurement excellence lead – hybrid remote offered, supply planning senior manager, regional general manager, logistics supervisor, senior logistics manager and logistics project manager, to name just a few. Get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly consultants today to find out what your next career move could be or how to source talent for your company.



