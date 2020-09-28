Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia – A Reported 25.5% Increase for Supply Chain Jobs over the Next Decade Providing Exciting Opportunities for Ambitious Professional

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Disruptions of the social and economic landscape in Asia have disjointed the logistics and supply chain companies who call the continent home. Cities in the region have felt a significant amount of pressure to increase their talent acquisition search, this has included Hong Kong, Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon and Tseun Wan who have been under pressure to guarantee their logistics and supply chain workforce is strong enough to cope with the strain. The markets biggest issue currently being faced is the ability to secure bright minds who will be able to drive businesses forward, DSJ Global have made this their priority and are at the forefront of the hunt. The firm has a team of 750 strong consultants with a local expertise and global expertise of over a million mid-to-senior level professionals, including: top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers and engineers to ensure their search is reliable for candidate and client. With a network of vast intellect and a wealth of experience, companies can have peace of mind with the knowledge that their talent search is in expert, safe hands.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global have a network spanning over 60 countries worldwide and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world leading companies. The firm stands with a belief that recruitment should not be limited by borders and work with a global perspective to pair each candidate with a suited company wherever that may be across the globe. DSJ Global's consultants receive regular training of the latest recruitment technology to ensure they are using the fastest, most efficient methods of hiring. The firm have reimagined the traditional recruitment process recently by dedicating time to adapting to remote onboarding procedures, therefore, guaranteeing the safety of all candidates, clients and DSJ Global employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Asia Pacific is at the forefront of the logistics and supply chain network, the industry is constantly looking to fill roles with highly skilled, ambitious and reliable professionals who will join and adapt to resilient teamwork during this testing period of time. The professionals taking on these roles must be adaptable in times of chaos as the supply chain sector often involves high pressured situations. Hong Kong and China are in a particular need for supply chain managers to move the sector forward and through this turbulent time. With advances in technology adding to the speed of consumerism, businesses have the opportunity to capitalise on this increase but they need individuals who can cope with fast-paced environments and changes to do so. Hong Kong is expecting a 25.5% increase for supply chain careers as reported in a study by CNN over the next decade which implies a huge amount of career growth opportunities.



DSJ Global have expertise in logistics and supply chain careers as well as procurement and technical operations. Jobs within the industry, available through DSJ Global include: director of indirect procurement, customer service representative, senior director of global planning and director of supply chain, to name just a few exciting opportunities available now.



