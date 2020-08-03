Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia – Challenge and Opportunity

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Talent acquisition is both a challenge and an opportunity for organisations in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long Kau Hui – and beyond. A pandemic climate and disrupted economic and political conditions have put pressure on hiring processes and it's crucial for businesses in Asia to have the right support when it comes to building resilient teams with the ability to steer a company on to safer ground. DSJ Global HK partners with enterprises and individuals, ensuring that the right connections are made when it comes to logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia.



DSJ Global HK has a great deal of expertise in the local recruitment market in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui and is now a specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals. The firm has invested in extensive networks of talented individuals and works with organisations at all levels. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global HK also has extensive global reach and is the go to recruitment partner for more than 70 world-leading companies. This unique combination of local and international perspective has many benefits, both for businesses looking to hire and candidates seeking to make a career-defining move.



Logistics and supply chain roles in Asia require forward-thinking people with the ability to focus on collaboration and partnership as well as operational excellence. From jobs such as Manufacturing Director, to Procurement Manager and Quality Managers, Asia offers opportunities to talented people at all levels. DSJ Global HK recognises the need to connect these people with the organisations where they can help to manage change, nurture innovation and drive growth.



DSJ Global HK seeks to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled so that all those involved in the process can trust that it is in safe and expert hands. The firm has invested in the most recent recruitment technology to streamline operations and enable more agility and responsiveness to changing climates and client needs. DSJ Global HK consultants are not just passionate specialists in their field but also receive regular ongoing training to ensure their skills and abilities are always up to date.



In unsettled, changing times DSJ Global HK provides the support and partnership that professionals and organisations across the procurement and supply chain sector need to ensure that talent challenges, and career goals, are effectively met.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global HK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global HK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.