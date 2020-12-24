Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia - Professionals Are in High Demand as Industries Grow Rapidly

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- New technology and The Fourth Industrial Revolution are causing immense disruption to the logistics and supply chain sectors in Hong Kong and around the world. Companies are being forced to adapt quickly to new market entrants, new customer expectations and new business models in order to compete with other businesses and to ensure they remain in the black and out of the red. Logistics and supply chain careers are complex and challenging but very rewarding. The industry is hugely important to the global economy with the logistics sector expected to grow to $155.8 trillion HKD in less than 3 years' time, as reported by CIPS. The supply chain sector is also growing fast with a shortage of skilled professionals having been reported in Hong Kong, China and other Asian countries. Now is a fantastic time to climb the career ladder in these industries and develop quickly.



DSJ Global were established in 2008 and since then have been offering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to teams of logistics and supply chain managers and companies across Hong Kong, Asia, Switzerland, Europe and North America. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. DSJ Global's team of 750+ employees have worked hard to establish a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who guide the firm on current market updates and incoming risks. DSJ Global have invested heavily in their consultant's training to ensure they are producing optimal results with the use of the best-in-class recruitment technology. The firm are dedicated to following each candidate and client from source through to hire by creating bespoke recruitment plans for each of them.



There is the opportunity for great career progression in Hong Kong with positions available to start immediately. DSJ Global's consultants are experts in their chosen field and have local knowledge enhanced by their global perspective of the markets and industry. Roles currently available in the logistics and supply chain sectors include: director of operations, supply chain manager, supply planning (SAP) senior manager, clinical supply chain manager/senior manager, head of supply chain planning, logistics inventory manager, head of logistics and customer service, warehouse manager and category manager - logistics and transportation. These are just a few of the fantastic and varied careers which are available at the moment through DSJ Global. Get in touch today to find out how you can define your next career move or source hard-to-find talent for your company.



DSJ Global understands the difficulties and disruptions many logistics and supply chain companies have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in a more frequent case of working remotely. The firm has worked hard to research and explore ways in which employers can adapt their managerial styles to suit a virtual workplace. A recent whitepaper published by the firm called 'The work-life rebalance' aims to put in place advice and guidance on how to make sure your employees wellbeing, health and productivity levels are your top priority during the pandemic.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



As we head towards the Christmas break and the new year, DSJ Global wants to say a big thank you for the understanding, support and appreciation they have received from clients, candidates and companies during this disruptive time. The team are closing for a short period over the holidays but have a plethora of resources available on their website for those who are currently searching for a position and for clients looking for talent.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.