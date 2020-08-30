Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia – Resilient, Ambitious Professionals Are the Key to Ensuring Business Success in the Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2020 -- Logistics and supply chain companies around the world have been impacted by recent disruptions in the economic climate. This has been no exception to Hong Kong, Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon and Tseun Wan, with these cities feeling immense pressure to enhance their talent acquisition to ensure their logistics and supply chain force do not fall into disrepair. DSJ Global have made it their priority to find a solution for the market's challenge of securing the brightest minds to drive businesses forward. The firm has consultants with a local expertise paired with an exceptional global network of top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers and engineers to ensure their search is reliable for candidate and client.



DSJ Global, established in 2008, have worked with a global partner of 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for all. The firm's consultants receive the best-in-class consultant training with access to innovative recruitment technology to aid the hiring process from the first application to the job acceptance. DSJ Global not only dominate the Asian logistics and supply chain recruitment field but have a vast amount of knowledge on the global hiring processes which spans 60+ countries worldwide. The firm believes in recruitment beyond borders to ensure the right professionals are paired with their ideal company.



Bright minds, quick thinkers and problem solvers are needed for logistics and supply chain roles across Asia with a focus on creating resilient teams of individuals who can withstand the turbulence the market is facing in this current period. DSJ Global have invested in a network of talented professionals working with organisations of all levels from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. Roles in the supply chain sector include: supply chain manager, supply chain analyst and vendor diversity director and logistics roles include: senior engineer, logistics manager and operations manager the scope for career progression is achievable across the continent and beyond.



Today's market is experiencing a global supply chain transformation and Asia Pacific is at the heart of it. Individuals taking on roles within this sector must be able to create clarity from chaos in high pressured situations as supply chain management is experiencing disruption caused by social and technological changes globally. These professionals are in high demand across Hong Kong, China and other Asian countries, as businesses rely on skilled supply chain managers to ensure the smooth running of their companies. The speed of purchasing and shipping products is increasingly drastically due to what has become known as the 'Amazon Effect', companies are working around the clock to ensure they are harnessing the power of new technology to aid their supply chain needs.



Hong Kong is an exciting place to progress through a logistics and supply chain career with 25.5% expected career growth over a period of ten years having been reported as a global figure for professionals in the industry. The logistics and supply chain sector has had an undeniable need for skilled professionals to join quickly and make a long-lasting impact, when considering your next career move, this could be the answer. DSJ Global have reimagined the recruitment process to ensure the smooth transitions for new starters during this period. This has included introducing remote onboarding such as virtual interviews to ensure social distancing measures are followed. The firm has made the safety of their employees, clients and candidates an absolute priority.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.