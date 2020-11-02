Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia – The Global Economy Is Growing and so is the Demand for Highly Skilled Professionals in Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Professionals looking to progress further in their logistics and supply chain careers are in particularly high demand in Asia. Hong Kong is one of the centres of supply chain management, job opportunities can be seen in cities across the country from Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon and Tseun Wan. Asia Pacific is centre stage for today's global supply chain transformation which has created an increasing amount of job opportunities for ambitious and bright-minded individuals looking for a challenge in their work environment. With drastic increases in technological advancements such as digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) the industry has become fragmented and complex, this in turn has increased the need for additions to the workforce to ensure Asia's economic stature remains in the black and out of the red. DSJ Global are the leading specialist recruiters for logistics and supply chain careers in Asia and have resources available to bring bespoke solutions to your recruitment needs.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has been working around the clock to implement a recruitment beyond borders perspective. Their team of 750+ strong employees and consultants are based in 12+ office locations worldwide with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries. The firm invest heavily in the training of their ambitious consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to produce optimal results for their clients. Candidates can be reassured that DSJ Global's passionate consultants will be with them through every stage of the recruitment process for source through to hire. The firm also provides an unrivalled service by giving each candidate and client industry knowledge on the markets and incoming risks which may affect the recruitment process, DSJ Global will ensure these risks can be avoided wherever possible. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group, making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations.



DSJ Global can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors from logistics and supply chain to procurement and technical operations. The logistics sector is facing significant disruption due to new technology, market entrants and new customer expectations and business models which are changing due to the additions of the physical internet, customised manufacturing and crowd-sharing. The logistics industry is set to grow by $155.8 trillion HKD by 2023 as estimated by CIPS. With the global economy beginning to get back on its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic the need for efficient logistics and supply chain companies has become even more prevalent.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles available through DSJ Global currently include: director of logistics, head of supply chain, supply chain manager, logistics manager, transportation and logistics specialist, head of logistics, VP of logistics and director of distribution to name just a few. DSJ Global have reimagined the traditional recruitment processes to bring candidates together with companies of a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. Their network spans 60+ countries enabling candidates to make smart decisions when it comes to securing their dream job in the logistics and supply chain sector. Get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly consultants today to find out how you can make the next move in your career.



https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



