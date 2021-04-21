Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- After a year of intense logistical disruptions as a result of the pandemic, the supply chain and transportation industry were hit by another massive setback that sent shockwaves across multiple international supply chains. The end of March saw a 200,000-ton tanker run aground in the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important trade routes which sees nearly 12% of imports and exports pass through it. One day after the incident, there were more than 100 vessels stuck waiting to transit the 120-mile channel. This catastrophe is set to intensify an already strained pressure point, causing backlogs and delays for days, from which industry professionals across the globe will have to bounce back from.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has been providing bespoke recruiting solutions to candidates and clients within a plethora of sectors throughout the logistics and supply chain industry. From procurement jobs through to technical operations careers and planning jobs, DSJ Global is committed to connecting the right talent to the right organisation. As a strong central economic power, Germany is a major hub of European distribution with access to an ever-increasing number of consumers. DSJ Global's 750-strong team of consultants and advisors is internationally based in 12 office locations. The firm has worked continuously to connect and develop a well-established network of over one million industry experts and subject matter specialists who provide them with market insights and incoming risk factors, which enhances their recruitment strategies to provide all-encompassing, informed decisions. As part of the renowned Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global are also the preferred logistics and supply chain recruitment agency for 71 acclaimed organisations. Innovative start-ups, SMOs, and global corporate enterprises are among the businesses DSJ Global partners with, thus, providing their candidates with an extensive array of career opportunities to choose from. Spurred by their commitment to their clients and candidates, DSJ Global invests heavily in the ongoing training and development of their consultants to ensure that optimal, effective results are continually achieved.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Global IT Buyer, Supply Chain Manager, IT Regional Sourcing Lead, Project Buyer, CAPEX Procurement Manager, Supply Planner, OPEX Specialist (m/w/d) – Flexible Location, Procurement Expert – Indirect Services and Goods, Buyer – Facility Management, Corporate Lead Buyer – Marketing, Head of SCM, Packaging Regional Sourcing Leader, Production Manager, and Customer Success and Supply Chain Manager, to name a few. DSJ Global are industry leaders, pioneering an innovative approach to recruitment. This is evidenced through their commitment to a recruitment beyond borders initiative, which endeavours to unite talented individuals and world-leading organisations, irrespective of geographical constraints. This ensures that candidates benefit from international opportunities and that clients profit from the international talent pool.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.