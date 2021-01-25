Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in the UK. The Challenges in 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The new year marks a new chapter for many with the end of the Brexit transition period. Now that the UK has officially left the European Union, the new challenge of changes and uncertainty for businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry will come into play. Given how closely intertwined British supply chains are with the EU, businesses in the industry need to plan for any one of many scenarios to make sure that they deal with adjustments as seamlessly as possible. The change in political climate alongside the fact that many places in the UK have experienced a restricted Christmas period has presented new challenges for the logistics and supply chain industry which means demand for driven and resourceful individuals is increasing.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global's team of 750 specialist consultants is able to offer permanent contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to businesses around the world. The company is part of the Phaidon International Group, making it the chosen recruiting agent for 71 leading companies worldwide. By reimagining the conventional recruiting processes, DSJ Global has been able to achieve an enormous amount of growth, despite the challenges of the pandemic. By adhering to a comprehensive perspective on logistics and supply chain recruiting, alongside an accomplished training program for its committed consultants to ensure that they are kept up-to-date on the latest recruitment technologies.



DSJ Global's vast network of over one million mid-to-senior experts means that they can think critically and creatively about the recruiting process to a wide variety of specialised industries, specifically those of logistics and supply chain, procurement, and technical operations. Their innovative service involves delivering industry dynamics and forecasts along with risk assessments for the future of the hiring market.



The agency works tirelessly to help to obtain sort after business-critical talent within their impressive database of experts. In doing so, the company published whitepapers on insightful and key subjects to keep their clients and candidates informed on developments in the UK and around the world. DSJ Global recognises the importance of the well-being of employees during this turbulent period and their most recent report, 'The work-life rebalance', outlines recommendations and suggestions on how to ensure that your workforce has a safe and efficient workspace at home.



A multitude of jobs are currently available via DSJ Global across some of the UK's biggest cities including London, Manchester, and Birmingham. The company also adopts a recruitment beyond borders ethos to ensure that applicants do not miss out on great prospects in the UK. Positions currently available range from manufacturing jobs, logistics careers, and technical operations jobs. These include: clinical supply chain director, demand planning manager, director of planning, quality assurance manager, and strategic sourcing manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.