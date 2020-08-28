Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in the US – Exciting, Flexible Career Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- New York, Chicago, Boston, Charlotte and Los Angeles have a wealth of logistics and supply chain job opportunities for the emerging ambitious professionals in the United States. DSJ Global are the leading recruitment firm in supply chain, logistics, procurement and technical operations for companies who wish to focus on their business and feel confident that talent acquisition is in safe, secure hands. Given the recent economic and social disruption and what is set to follow from the COVID-19 pandemic, building a strong team of forward-thinking professionals is vital to success. Supply chains have experienced major disruption and therefore managing the complex social and environmental factors has become even more complicated. Professionals who can take a chaotic situation and transform it into one of clarity are of high demand in the US.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and has worked tirelessly for over a decade to build a network of expertly trained professionals and consultants who can identify key insights to communicate to companies in the logistics and supply chain industry to keep them informed with changes and current affairs. The firm have nurtured their connections and invested in high end recruitment technology to ensure the hiring process is efficient and fast-paced with optimal results. With a network of top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers and engineers reaching every corner of the globe, DSJ Global have a unique advantage of being able to provide expert local American knowledge across the states and be enhanced by a global perspective. Professionals who are able to adapt to digitalisation and lead teams in the logistics and supply chain sector are indispensable as they can work under immense pressure whilst also reducing costs for the company.



The COVID-19 pandemic has meant companies have had to adapt to suit the social distancing measures put in place by authorities across the US, DSJ Global have redefined the hiring process to meet the requirements necessary and ensure a safe recruitment and work environment for all. This has involved introducing remote interviewing processes and virtual training to ensure every new starter has a smooth transition into their exciting new role. The firm offers contract, multi-hire and permanent recruitment solutions to suit the need of every American candidate. DSJ Global have worked hard to adapt to the current social changes and understand that a flexible, responsive workforce is a significant factor in securing a business' success. The firm's expert consultants pair individuals with a company matching their values and corporate mission and vision to ensure a long-term partnership which will be an advantage to both client and candidate. A tailored search is created for each client; DSJ Global understands that each corporation has a different set of requirements when recruiting for such in challenging yet exciting roles.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logisitcs and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Logistics and supply chain jobs available in cities across America include supply chain program managers, analysts, supplier diversity directors and engineers and supervisors. The wealth of opportunities available through DSJ Global are enhanced by their knowledgeable, supportive and diligent consultants who work to ensure the hiring process is fruitful for candidates and clients.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.