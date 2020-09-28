Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in the US – From New York to LA, Exciting Job Opportunities Are Available Now

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- By redefining the recruitment landscape, DSJ Global have adapted to the recent disruptions in the markets yet remained ambitious in their talent acquisition goals. The firm have a wealth of knowledge spanning the US' logistics and supply chain workforce from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Charlotte, Dallas, Boston and Chicago. Following on from the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm are aware of the complexities of changes in onboarding procedures and are able to ensure a smooth transition for every new starter. Consistent, ambitious talent acquisition is at the heart of the firm's achievements and with over a decade of experience their knowledge is only developing further to the advantage of their clients. As DSJ Global have battled the transformations of the recruitment industry during the pandemic, they understand that logistics and supply chain managers need to build teams of reliable, hard working individuals who can grapple with the continual changes the industry is facing.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has a network of expertly trained consultants who have developed connections globally with over a million mid-to-senior level professionals to enhance their talent acquisition for their clients. The firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best in class recruitment technology for effective hiring solutions across the board. DSJ Global not only create fantastic recruitment solutions for logistics and supply chain corporations but also have expertise in procurement and technical operations. The firm's consultants can provide key insights into the logistics and supply chain industry to make sure candidates and clients remain informed on the current climate which is particularly important during this turbulent time of continual disruption following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. DSJ Global have worked for over a decade to provide high end recruitment solutions with optimal results for all those involved. The firm believes in recruitment beyond borders and will work around the clock to ensure their global perspective is put to good use.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global are part of the Phaidon International group, making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with logistics and supply chain corporations of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving candidates the option to work in a tight-knit team or a large enterprise. DSJ Global's consultants tailor each recruitment process to the individual applicant to ensure they are paired with a company best suited to them. There are currently a variety of exciting job opportunities on the market through DSJ Global including: radar systems engineer, supplier diversity director, demand planning manager, facilities technician and plant operations manager to name just a few. New and exciting opportunities are surfacing daily through the firm and their consultants are eager to source talented professionals who will be able to handle the rewarding and challenging logistics and supply chain environment. The firm have ensured all social distancing measures are being followed with remote interviews and virtual onboarding processes as their top priority is the safety of their clients, candidates and employees.



