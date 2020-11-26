Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs UK – Brexit and the Global Pandemic Are Causing Continuous Disruptions to the Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- The logistics and supply chain sectors have been disrupted this year by Brexit and the global pandemic. Not small issues for companies across the UK to be dealing with amongst the fears of a potential economic downturn to follow. Advances in technologies such as the physical internet and crowd-sharing have also caused disruptions. But these are disruptions are ones which could push the industry forward if they are harnessed correctly. This will involve bright-minded individuals who are reliable and ambitious. This change is providing ardent opportunities in the logistics and supply chain sectors. DSJ Global are the leading recruitment agency for the industry and can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire hiring solutions to logistics, supply chain, procurement and technical operations sectors.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global's team of 750 expert consultants are able to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies around the world. The firm is part of the Phaidon International Group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. DSJ Global have a worldwide perspective on logistics and supply chain recruitment and the firm has invested in regular training for their dedicated consultants to ensure they are kept up to date on the latest recruitment technology. By reimagining the traditional recruitment processes, DSJ Global have been able to achieve an immense amount of growth even through the disruptions caused by the pandemic, an impressive feat.



DSJ Global have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to provide recruitment solutions with speed, accuracy and precision for clients and candidates across the world. The firm work with a recruitment beyond borders perspective which gives candidates the opportunity to view job roles in multiple territories, providing them with optimal possibilities at world-leading companies. DSJ Global work with a wide range of businesses from agile start-ups to globally renowned companies, allowing candidates to have a varied choice.



DSJ Global are dedicated to providing opportunities for clients and candidates to develop and learn from the firm's network of one million mid-to-senior professionals globally. The firm provide market trend-based research and regular reports to give clients risk awareness, which is a particularly important during such a disruptive year for the industry. The latest whitepaper published by DSJ Global details advice and guidance on the work-life rebalance for employers. This report gives tips on how to make sure your employees are able to make the most of their time working from home and ensure their wellbeing and productivity are the priority.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles are currently available across the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham. Those currently available through DSJ Global include: director of procurement, logistics analyst, purchaser – packaging, senior supply chain planner, senior production planner, senior demand planner, continuous improvement manager, head of plant logistics and senior specialist – strategic sourcing. There is a wealth of opportunity available in the logistics and supply chain sectors for the right individuals. Get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly consultants today to find out how you can take the next step in your career or build a team for your company.



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.