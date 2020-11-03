Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs UK – In High Demand Across the Country

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- DSJ Global believe that logistics and supply chain professionals should expect equal amounts of optimization, acceleration and progression as companies expect from their end-to-end supply chain management. This is why DSJ Global are committed to supporting their candidates and clients through every stage of the recruitment process for source through to hire and provide bespoke recruitment solutions which are unrivalled in the UK. The logistics and supply chain sectors are experiencing mass evolutions due to drastic increases in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation. In order to keep up with competition companies must adapt quickly to capitalize and respond to the technological and social changes. The UK is no stranger to disruption, Brexit has caused waves throughout the industry which was closely followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of DSJ Global's unique service is there up-to-date industry knowledge and market research which allows their candidates and clients to make smart decisions when it comes to their hiring choices. Effective logistics and supply chain management is hugely important to ensure the risks are reduced associated with off-shoring, outsourcing and inter-dependencies.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global are the leading recruitment firm in the UK for acquiring talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process. Established in 2008, DSJ Global have taken the reigns when it comes to pairing ambitious professionals with companies of a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions covering 60+ countries with their employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide. DSJ Global have over 750+ members of staff and part of their success is down to the regular training they receive in the best-in-class recruitment technology. The firm offer recruitment solutions to a range of specialist sectors including supply chain, procurement, technical operations and logistics. DSJ Global are part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Get in touch today to find out how DSJ Global's passionate consultants can help you take the next step in your career.



With a breadth of local and global knowledge of the markets, DSJ Global's consultants are based in Lombard Street in the City of London and are specialists in their chosen field. Logistics and supply chain professionals are searching for bright-minded individuals who can grasp an understanding of ne technologies quickly to ensure they are fluent in the future language of the sectors. The logistics industry alone is set to grow by £15.5tn by 2023 with a predicted 54.5bn tonnes of goods being moved annually as reported by CIPS. It is not surprise that hiring managers are desperately searching for professionals who can further their careers and provide management in the industry.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: global supply manager – exteriors, clinical supply chain manager, plant manager, director of logistics, head of supply chain, quality & food safety coordinator and new product development buyer. The possibility for immense career growth and development is just a step away with the support of DSJ Global's ambitious consultants. Get in touch today to find out more.



