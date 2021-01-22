Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Over the last decade, the logistics sector has experienced enormous growth internationally, with 40% of businesses now using third-party logistics, the industry is said to be worth $750 billion worldwide, reported Masters Logistical. The advisors and specialists at DSJ Global are skilled in their selected industries and their expertise will ensure the development of meaningful and prosperous careers for reliable individuals whose work will support the Swiss economy. DSJ Global is committed to making it easier for both clients and applicants to access hire solutions during these unprecedented times.



DSJ Global, is proud to be part of the Phaidon International group, making it the chosen recruiting agent for 71 leading companies worldwide. Since their conception, they have offered permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options for logistics and supply chain managers and businesses throughout Switzerland. The department of over 750 personnel from DSJ Global has worked tirelessly to build a network of one million mid-to-senior experts who advise the association on new industry updates and incoming challenges. DSJ Global has invested in the development of its consultants to ensure that the use of best-in-class recruiting technologies delivers optimum performance and the best possible results. Through designing personalised recruiting strategies for each of them, the organisation is committed to following each applicant and client from source to employment.



Switzerland is an excellent place to further your career as it is a leading location for international corporations that are looking for a country to set up their supply chain activities. Professionals in the logistics and supply chain industry must be ready to construct calm atmospheres from often challenging situations, they must also be able to cope with constant technical developments that can periodically bring disruption to general procedures. Switzerland is famous for its efficiency in supply chains and prides itself on the successful adaptations it has made to this year's technological and social changes. Experts in the supply chain and logistics industry are in high demand as the risks associated with off-shoring, independencies and outsourcing need to be offset, as well as the need to support the global economy. Roles that are currently available through DSJ Global include, demand manager supply chain EMEA and S&OP Manager EMEA.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.