Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland – A Necessary Calm Amongst the Chaos of 2020

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The logistics and supply chain sectors are on a steady upward incline of growth despite the continual disruptions being faced. Advances in the physical internet, crowd sharing, customised manufacturing and artificial intelligence have brought along a new wave of processes that need to be grasped quickly to ensure companies are moving forward efficiently. DSJ Global's consultants are specialists in their chosen markets and have expert knowledge of the logistics and supply chain recruitment sector to ensure your talent acquisition needs are in safe hands. Adaptations in the industry are no mean feat for top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers and engineers who are looking to build teams of reliable individuals who can perform at the top level to ensure Switzerland's economy remains in the black and out of the red. DSJ Global are committed to enabling easy hire solutions for all clients and candidates during this turbulent time.



DSJ Global were established in 2008 and since then have been offering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to teams of logistics and supply chain managers and companies across Switzerland, Europe, Asia and North America. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. DSJ Global's team of 750+ employees have worked hard to establish a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who guide the firm on current market updates and incoming risks. DSJ Global have invested heavily in their consultant's training to ensure they are producing optimal results with the use of the best-in-class recruitment technology. The firm are dedicated to following each candidate and client from source through to hire by creating bespoke recruitment plans for each of them.



Logistics and supply chain professionals must be able to create calm atmospheres from chaotic environments, they must also be able to grapple with continuous changes in technology which will cause disruption to general procedures regularly. Switzerland is a fantastic location to further your career as it is a leading destination for multinational companies who are searching for a country to set up their supply chain operations. The territory is known for its supply chain resilience and prides themselves on the efficient adaptations they have made to the technological and social changes being faced this year. Supply chain professionals are in such high demand as they are necessary to offset the risks associated with off-shoring, interdependencies and outsourcing. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include senior S&OP planner, indirect procurement transformation, site head, senior development procurement manager/procurement excellence, supply chain manager, European R&D procurement manager, head of supply chain planning, global category director - devices and quality manager / SPC analyst.



Professionals in the logistics sector are necessary in keeping the global economy alive. The industry is estimated to grow by £15.5tn by 2023 as reported by CIPS, with a predicted 54.5bn tonnes of goods being moved annually. Roles currently available in the sector and through DSJ Global include: head of supply chain, supply chain manager, logistics manager, transportation and logistics specialist and head of logistics. DSJ Global's consultants are available around the clock to provide unrivalled support from source through to hire for the brightest minds in the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm produces optimal results and can ensure oncoming risks are informed to their clients to allow for smart recruitment decisions every time.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.