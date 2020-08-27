Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in – Switzerland Is the Home of Supply Chain Demand

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Logistics and supply chain professionals are needed to ensure complex situations appear simple and are understood by many. DSJ Global have made it their mission to solve the recruitment dilemma of finding the right talent for positions across the country. Switzerland is the home to supply chain operations due to the incomparable transport and communication infrastructure paired with its solutions for managing revenues and risk. However, Switzerland is not averse to the disruptive nature of new technology and social changes, they are at the forefront of combatting the structural changes needed to ensure the supply chain corporations across the country remain afloat. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic adding to this struggle, Switzerland is ranked third place in the world for countries with the best supply chain resilience.



DSJ Global have over a decade's worth of experience in challenging the most significant problem Swiss companies face: the search for talent acquisition. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. The firm is also able to offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with over 750 employees globally situated in 11+ offices covering a base of 60+ countries worldwide. DSJ Global have skilled consultants who are specialists in the supply chain field. During the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ Global have worked hard to adapt their recruitment processes to guarantee the safety of their employees and clients. These changes have involved training their employees in the newest recruitment technology and introducing remote onboarding procedures such as virtual interviews and introductory phases wherever possible. Ensuring a smooth transition for new staff with a minor amount of disruption to candidate and client is a top priority for the firm. DSJ Global invest in the most up-to-date recruitment technology to optimise their ability to support the digitally advanced companies of the logistics and supply chain industry.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logitics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



The efficiency and resilience of logistics and supply chain employees results in the successful reduction of risks involved in supply chain management. Through being prepared for the unexpected, off-shoring, outsourcing and inter-dependencies can be avoided, instead product versatility can be put in place. Logistics and supply chain companies are using the new technological improvements to their advantage to maximise operational efficiency and gain a competitive lead. DSJ Global are partnered with companies of all sizes from new start-ups to large industry powerhouses, their range of expertise is expansive.



Jobs within the logistics and supply chain sector are available across Switzerland, from Zurich and Lucerne to Chur and Geneva. DSJ Global have developed an outstanding reputation for reliability and performance within the logistics and supply chain sector. The positions available are extensive and include plant manager, director of procurement capabilities & analytics, head of site supply chain and senior demand planner. DSJ Global have confidence in their ability to provide expertise and insight into the logistics and supply chain industry for professionals hoping to make the next step in their career.



