Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland – Third in the World for Supply Chain Operations

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Individuals who are able to think and make decisions with clarity despite an environment of chaos are in high demand within the logistics and supply chain sector of Switzerland. With a continually changing landscape due to advances in artificial intelligence, digitalisations and transparency Switzerland is working hard to maintain the excellent track record the country has with supply chain operations. Newsroom have reported that the country is currently ranked third in the world for countries with the best supply chain resilience , a huge feat considering the turbulent nature of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Switzerland is storming ahead with new and interesting innovative concepts which is leading an increasing amount of multinational companies to set up their supply chain operations in the country.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global are the leading specialist recruiters in logistics and supply chain careers. The firm have one main goal, to secure logistics corporations biggest issue today: talent acquisition. DSJ Global have an expert team of 750 consultants based in 11+ office locations worldwide. Their consultants are committed to ensuring the most efficient and effective hiring solutions are provided to give their clients peace of mind when it comes to securing talented individuals for these roles. The firm have connected with one million mid-to-senior level consultants in over 60 countries globally to ensure their recruitment methods are directly beneficial for candidate and client.



Logistics and supply chain companies are working with the latest technology to maximise the potential for operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge on their worldwide competitors. Individuals looking to take their next career move into the supply chain industry must be resilient as they will often experience the unexpected. By being aware of potential set backs, they will also be prepared for off-shoring, outsourcing and inter-dependencies where product versatility can be put in place to avoid these issues. A successful reduction in risks provides a fruitful supply chain network, individuals who can effectively promote these processes will do well in the industry and are in high demand.



DSJ Global work with a network of logistics and supply chain corporations from agile start ups to global powerhouses and have a plethora of exciting job opportunities. Roles available currently include: customer service representative, director of supply chain, IT sourcing manager, inventory control manager, supplier quality manager and clinical trial supply manager. These vacancies are available across Switzerland, from Zurich to Lucerne, Geneva and Chur, as well as worldwide opportunities as DSJ Global connect talented individuals globally. The firm are also expert recruiters in procurement and technical operations. By reimagining the recruitment process during the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm have adapted well to the increasingly remote working environment. Their consultants work around the clock to ensure safe onboarding procedures are being followed, including virtual interviews and introductory meetings and calls to allow a smooth transition for all new starters and managers.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



