Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in the United States - Ardent Opportunities Available Across the Country for Talented Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Logistics and supply chain sectors are heavily impacted by the changes in technology which cause disruptions when they are not utilized to their full potential. In particular, supply chain professionals must be able to cream clarity from chaos in high-pressure situations caused largely by the 'Amazon Effect' meaning there is an increase in expectations for products to be delivered rapidly and cheaply. While logistics professionals must grapple with technological transformations such as the Physical Internet, crowd-sharing and artificial intelligence. There are expected to be 300,000 jobs created every year, in the US, for the logistics sector, as reported by the US Department of Labor. There are ardent opportunities available and it is a lucrative time to work in the logistics and supply chain sectors in the US.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has a team of ambitious consultants with expert local knowledge of the US markets as well as a global perspective through their network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm have a network spanning 60+ countries worldwide and over 12 office bases to give them access to a plethora of essential recruitment resources and knowledge. DSJ Global provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with corporations of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving potential candidates a vast array of choices in companies and career opportunities. CIPS have estimated a potential growth of 25.5% for logistics and supply chain careers over the next decade, proving that now is the time to further your career in the industry to enjoy the impact of this increase in opportunity.



2021 is fast approaching and DSJ Global are aware that the disruptions many companies have faced in 2020 will have a lasting effect on the new year. As a result, the firm have published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' to give a detailed view on how to ensure your employees have a healthy balance between business and pleasure when working remotely. This is an important read for employers as the health, wellbeing and productivity of your staff should be your top priority during this turbulent period of time. It is also recommended for individuals in roles of leadership who are looking to refresh their connection with their staff virtually.



There are currently a wide range of varied positions across the United States from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte and more. DSJ Global's passionate consultants are dedicated to providing support and guidance throughout the recruitment process from source through to hire. The firm offers recruitment solutions to not only logistics and supply chain businesses but also procurement and technical operations. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: global sourcing manager, director of purchasing - IT, materials planning manager, global supply chain manager, director of distribution, senior S&OP planner, category manager - direct materials, logistics manager, head of logistics and customer service, warehouse manager and logistics engineer. These are just a few of the positions with immense opportunity for career growth available through the firm currently. Get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly consultants today to define your next career move or source talent for your company.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain operations jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global US: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.