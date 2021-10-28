Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in the US - DSJ Global

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- DSJ Global are the leading recruiters honing in on the search for talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process. From coast to coast in the US, logistics and supply chain companies are looking for professionals who can optimise the new technological advances to reduce cost prices and ensure reliable resource management across the industry. From New York, Charlotte to Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, the scope for career growth is positive and made even more accessible in the expert hands of DSJ Global and their team of knowledgeable consultants. The firm continually invests in developing new skills and training for their employees so they have expertise in local and global recruitment technology.



Technological advances are changing processes which has, in turn created a high demand for knowledgeable, capable professionals to take on roles in the logistics and supply chain companies to transform the way the business operates across the supply chain process. Careers involving supply chain processes require individuals who can transform a chaotic environment to bring clarity into the situation to ensure teams are running smoothly. The industry is looking to kickstart again after the inevitable economic decline caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The technological and social changes have increased the need to capitalise on the breakthrough of artificial intelligence and digitalisation to create forward thinking procedures which will move the logistics and supply chain industry into the future.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global cover the width and breadth of the globe with 60+ countries and 11+ office locations in their repertoire. The firm provides recruitment solutions of every type from permanent to contract and multi-hire solutions across supply chain, procurement, technical operations and logistics. The firm have invested in top of the range recruitment training for their consultants to ensure they have knowledge of the latest technology to enhance the hiring process. DSJ Global understand that effective hiring can optimise business success and develop a competitive advantage. Career growth has an estimated growth of 25.5% over the next decade for motivated professionals in logistics and supply chain jobs.



DSJ Global allow for companies in the industry to have peace of mind when it comes to securing the right talent for their ambitious logistics and supply chain teams. The firm have a well-founded grip on the complexities of talent acquisition during a turbulent time as we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic. DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. As a specialist recruitment partner, the firm's consultants embed have the skills to optimise challenges to generate a positive outcome where possible with the aim of empowering professionals and companies by keeping them informed on changes to the industry. By redefining the recruitment landscape, DSJ Global have advanced the potential of their hiring process and the career growth of professionals and companies using their services. Consistent, ambitious talent acquisition is at the heart of the firm's achievements and with over a decade of experience their knowledge is only developing further to the advantage of their clients.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain recruiters visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.