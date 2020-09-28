Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in the US – Long Lasting Recruitment Partnerships Are the Key to Effective Hiring Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation amongst other technologies and digitalisation are increasing the need for talented professionals to tackle these innovations and use them to the advantage of the logistics and supply chain sectors in North America. DSJ Global are the leading specialist recruiters for logistics, supply chain, procurement and technical operations and are helping business leaders across the country solve their biggest issue: talent acquisition. The end-to-end supply chain process needs to recoup the expenditure of the advances in technology by reducing cost prices and ensuring reliable resource management throughout the industry. This can be achieved through the effective hiring of smart, reliable individuals who can hone in on the processes needed to make effective use of new technology. Roles are available across the US from Chicago and Boston to Dallas, New York, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. DSJ Global is invested in sourcing passionate individuals who can tackle the disruption the industry is currently facing with a willingness to develop new skills.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has a team of ambitious consultants with expert local knowledge of the US markets as well as a global perspective through their network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm have a network spanning 60+ countries worldwide and over 11 office bases to give them access to a plethora of essential recruitment resources and knowledge. DSJ Global provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm work with corporations of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving potential candidates a vast array of choice in companies and career opportunities. CIPS have estimated a potential growth of 25.5% for logistics and supply chain careers over the next decade, proving that now is the time to further your career in the industry to enjoy the impact of this increase in opportunity.



Logistics and supply chain professionals must be able to cope well under pressure and make fast-paced decisions about chaotic situations regularly. Without the ability to do this the supply chain network will not be able to move forward to support the increasing demand caused by heightened consumerism. Supply chain managers need teams of reliable individuals who can bring clarity to the industry and develop business plans which will deter any further disruptions. The logistics and supply chain industry must use the breakthrough of new technology such as AI and automation to bring the industry forward into the future. DSJ Global are ambitious in their aim to allow companies to have peace of mind when it comes to securing the talent who will achieve these goals. The firm have a wealth of knowledge on the current market climate in the US and are aware of the complexities many companies are facing following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. DSJ Global's consultants are passionate about recruitment without borders and are committed to pairing talented individuals with successful businesses to creating a long-lasting partnership.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply sectors and help them secure top talent."



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global US: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



- DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.