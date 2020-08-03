Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters – Transforming the Experience of Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- As a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, DSJ Global US designs and delivers hiring solutions for a new and more complex age. The firm works with organisations nationwide, partnering with agile start-ups, global brands and visionary businesses in locations from New York and Dallas to Chicago, Boston and San Francisco. In an ever changing world where there is a need to be responsive to everything, from COVID-19 to the impact of technology on logistics and supply chain, the quality of people and connections matters even more.



DSJ Global US has worked within logistics, procurement and supply chain since 2008. The firm is very well established in the sector and at the centre of a network of contacts with talented individuals at all levels. Key contacts across the industry have been nurtured over the years so that it's simple to identify and make the best hiring matches. The firm understands the value of people and also invests significantly in its own. This takes the form of a program of best-in-class training that is designed to keep consultants on their toes and always up to speed, as well as ensuring that all have access to the latest recruitment technology.



As well as focusing on key cities in the US, including New York and Boston, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco, DSJ Global US also has strong international links. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group, which is the preferred hiring partner to more than 70 world-leading companies. This unique combination of national and international reach means that DSJ Global US is able to go above and beyond regular recruitment expectations and deliver more for both individuals and enterprises. As one of the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in the industry, DSJ Global US covers more than 60 countries globally and employs 750+ people.



Through a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions DSJ Global US is transforming the experience of recruitment for both businesses and candidates. This is a challenge that has required particular flexibility and creativity during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has introduced social distancing measures that have made hiring hard. DSJ Global US has partnered with clients to help overcome potential obstacles to effective team building, whether that relates to addressing remote interviewing challenges, finding new ways to connect with candidates or creating remote onboarding processes that allow for progress to continue no matter how the pandemic develops.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global US offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global US. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the supply chain and logistics sectors and help them secure top talent."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.