Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment Germany – Transforming Hiring at Every Stage

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- The end-to-end supply chain process is critically important to businesses in Europe today – and across the world. Team building is an essential part of the process of creating contingencies against the kind of disruption and change that COVID-19 has brought. It also provides a firm foundation on which organisations can evolve and take advantage of opportunities for innovation and technological advancement. DSJ Global DE is a specialist leading recruiter for organisations and individuals across Germany – from Berlin and Hamburg to Munch, Cologne and Frankfurt – transforming hiring at every stage of the supply chain.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global DE offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global DE. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2008, DSJ Global DE has always recognised the need to recruit great people to create strong teams and power an organisation on to growth. As technology has sped up the pace of change in logistics and supply chain this has become even more important. Germany is the largest economy in the EU and has become a logistics hub for the entire area, as well as a crucial part of the global supply chain. It's here that many of the most exciting opportunities exist in logistics and supply chain and that makes cities such as Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt a magnet for talented people with a lot to offer.



The team at DSJ Global DE has the expertise that extends into many different parts of this industry. From supply chain professionals who can create clarity from chaos to technical operations managers who have the ability to balance management and technological integration, the firm recognises the critical importance of skills and expertise in this area and seeks to make connections between the people who can provide it and the enterprises where it will make an impact. DSJ Global DE understands how key people are to any business and so invests heavily in its own. This means providing the most up to the minute recruitment technology as well as ongoing training to ensure consultant knowledge and skills are optimised.



From Commodity Manager to Senior Supply Chain Manager, the team at DSJ Global DE handles a broad range of roles within a wide spectrum of businesses, from agile, innovative start-ups to high profile brands with international reach. The firm brings passion, expertise and connections to the process of hiring within this sector, reimagining how this works to ensure that it delivers peace of mind to both corporations and candidates that everything is in expert hands.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain recruitment Germany, visit https://www.dsjglobal.de.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.