New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- According to a new report from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Transportation and Logistics and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, most companies managed to maintain their supply-chain sustainability goals despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found that 2020 objectives that were focused on sustainability as well as issues of supplier diversity and worker welfare remained a priority even as the pandemic began to spread. Not only that but around 80% of the directors who took part in the survey said that the pandemic didn't affect commitments to supply chain sustainability, in fact in some cases this created even more focus on it. This is an achievement in particular given the disruption that resulted from lockdowns and economic closures that put pressure on businesses up and down the supply chain. Other social goals also became much more of a priority, including equality, inclusion and employee safety. This shift is already affecting logistics and supply chain recruitment in 2021.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for the talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process, supporting organizations making productive connections and enabling talented people to take career-defining next steps. The firm was first established in 2008 and has grown both in terms of industry stature and geographic reach, with a presence in key locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Key to this has been streamlining the hiring process so that it is optimized, accelerated and full of possibility for all those who are involved in it. The firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as key connections at organisations across logistics and supply chain globally. This extensive industry insight and expertise is what has allowed DSJ Global to design a much more effective approach to logistics and supply chain recruitment in 2021.



This approach is based around permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that enable organizations to meet individual hiring goals. The firm's talented team is experienced and highly trained, working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to deliver the most forward-thinking and effective opportunities for companies and candidates alike. In addition to a strong nationwide presence across the US, the firm also has a unique international perspective that comes from being part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. This dual perspective is essential for logistics and supply chain recruitment in 2021, which is a more global industry now than it has ever been. There are a wealth of opportunities available via DSJ Global in the USA, including: Senior Procurement Analyst [Raw Materials], RF Design Engineer, Demand Planner, Global Category Manager [CapEX] and Director of Supply Chain.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



