Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment in a Post-Pandemic World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- The pandemic has created a broad spectrum of challenges for those working in logistics and supply chain. Key among them has been the way that consumer behavior has changed in response to conditions such as lockdowns and travel restrictions being imposed and lifted. 2020 was the year in which many retailers realized that there may no longer be just one peak shopping season but that micro peaks could occur all year round, often with very little warning. Technology-enabled warehouses are becoming essential in terms of supporting omni-channel retailers in finding ways to respond to these unpredictable shifts in buying patterns. Automated warehouse operations, flexible fulfilment strategies, effective logistics and supply chain recruitment, as well as finding ways to reduce the burgeoning transport costs that have come from the rapid shift to ecommerce fulfilment, are all going to be essential in providing space for retailers to respond effectively. The right infrastructure will minimize cost and allow retailers to capitalize on consumer buying peaks.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, supporting talented people and organizations across the USA in making key connections to facilitate this change. As the world has shifted in the wake of the pandemic it has become more important than ever before for businesses to be built around resilient and flexible teams with the ability to adapt and respond to any circumstances. Logistics and supply chain recruitment - providing effective and insightful support that delivers peace of mind throughout the process - is what DSJ Global has done since the firm was first established in 2008. Expertise covers all key areas in this industry, from technical operations to procurement and logistics. DSJ Global has an extensive reach across the USA in key strategic locations, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It is also the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group.



As well as being a specialist in logistics and supply chain recruitment in the USA, DSJ Global is also part of a 750-strong global workforce, which provides a unique international perspective and access to key global connections. The team has invested in building a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and established links with prominent organisations across the global sector.



DSJ Global consultants are highly trained and work with best-in-class strategies and technology to deliver responsive and forward-thinking recruitment support that is designed to help organizations grow under any circumstances. There are currently many opportunities available in logistics and supply chain recruitment with DSJ Global in the USA, including: Site Procurement Leader [Pharmaceutical Procurement], Head of Ecommerce Distribution, NPI Sourcing Manager, Product Design Engineer, Grocery Distribution Manager, Transportation Manager, Purchasing Associate and Strategic Sourcing Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Global Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



