Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment in Germany – For Flexible Professionals with Technological Expertise

The demand for news skills in supply chain talent is high in Germany, with advances in technology such as artificial intelligence and real-time data. Germany is at the heart of logistics and supply chain companies in Europe and leads the way in providing opportunities for convenient distribution across the continent with access to its estimated 500 million consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has issued a warning to many logistics and supply chain companies to build strong, unfaltering teams who can work against the current to ensure global disruption does little to deter the supply chain process. DSJ Global provides a firm foundation of expert consultants who are highly trained in their field within the industry.



DSJ Global have been supporting logistics and supply chain clients in their hunt for the brightest minds in the logistics and supply chain sector to bring innovation and ambition to the industry for over a decade. Despite the pandemic, the firm is steadfast in their mission to support their clients and supply talent where needed as the need for strong teams of professionals are vital in ensuring a long-lasting business. The increases in technological advancements have sped up the traditional logistics and supply chain procedures leading to exciting opportunities in the industry and major career growth potential. Germany, with the largest economy in the EU, is a fruitful country to be located in to progress the careers of many talented individuals. With prospective job offers available not online in the capital city of Berlin but nationwide, including: Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and Frankfurt. The right professionals should be able to adapt complex situations into those of clarity to ensure the smooth-running operation of a supply chain.



If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the logistics and supply chain sector one thing, it is to be prepared for the unexpected and DSJ Global are aware of the necessity to find these professionals who will respond effectively to the challenges they face. DSJ Global have a network of far-reaching professionals and skilled consultants with connections globally, stemming 60+ countries. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner of over 70 world-leading companies. This worldwide reach benefits both candidate and client as DSJ Global can hone in on the right expertise to secure positions in game-changing companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to powerhouse global companies.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



The firm believes in training their consultants to have expertise in their field of work which not only covers logistics and supply chain requirements but procurement and technical operations. Logistics and supply chain careers are diverse and lead to interesting collaborations with balance management and technical integration. DSJ Global reimagine the traditional recruitment process to ensure the latest in recruitment technology is being used by their global team of consultants to guarantee the most efficient hiring methods. During the COVID-19 pandemic this has involved introducing remote onboarding procedures such as virtual interviews and online introductory phases. Creating a smooth transition for new starters is a priority for the firm as it allows both candidate and client to have peace of mind as their recruitment is in the right hands with DSJ Global.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.