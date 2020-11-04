Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment in Germany – Germany Is the Home of Radical Innovations in Europe and Is the Right Place to Progress Careers Further

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Technological advances are increasingly testing the way in which logistics and supply chains are having to adapt in Germany, across Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. The demand for talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process has increased drastically over the course of 2020, making hiring managers in the industry rush to acquire the talent who can keep Germany's economy in the black and out of the red. Real-time data, demand forecasting, artificial intelligence and sweeping innovations are creating high demand for industry professionals looking to progress further in their careers. Germany is a fantastic location to be based as it is boast's the strongest and most dynamic economy in Europe. DSJ Global are the leading specialist recruiters for the logistics and supply chain sectors in Germany and have a wealth of knowledge on the current markets to aid their recruitment decisions and ensure all candidates and clients receive optimal results.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has been working around the clock for over a decade to provide bespoke recruitment solutions to candidates and clients in logistics and supply chain roles but also procurement and technical operations. Germany has the largest economy in Europe and is the centre of Europe-wide distribution with access to a huge number of consumers which increases every year. DSJ Global have a team of 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide and have built a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals to ensure their clients are aware of incoming risks and market updates when using DSJ Global's service. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group making them the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Amongst the companies DSJ Global work with are agile start-ups and global powerhouses which allows their candidates a vast range of company cultures to decide from when figuring out their dream job location. DSJ Global invests heavily in the commitment to training their consultants meaning they use the best-in-class recruitment technology to provide optimal and efficient results every single time.



DSJ Global pride themselves on their bespoke recruitment solutions which are delivered with speed, precision and passion. The firm's consultants are dedicated to sticking with their clients and candidates through every stage of the recruitment process for source all the way through to hire. These consultants are experts in their chosen field and have a wealth of local knowledge from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and much more, as well as a global perspective enhanced by their belief in recruitment beyond borders. Supply chain professionals are needed to create calm from chaos in the work environment as the sector faces many disruptions during and following on from the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, logistics professionals need to be level headed and have an innate ability to adapt to the changes which are causing bumps along the road for many companies. These disruptions and changes are also shedding a positive light as there are ardent career opportunities available in both sectors.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Job roles available currently through DSJ Global include: director of logistics, head of supply chain, supply chain manager, logistics manager, transportation and logistics specialist, VP of logistics and director of distribution, to name just a few. Get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly team of consultants today to find out how you can make the next move in your career.



