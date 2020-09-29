Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment in Germany – Radically Transforming Technologies Are Increasing the Demand for Supply Chain Professionals

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Germany's logistics and supply chain sector is facing radical transformations due to the advances in technology which have included real-time data and artificial intelligence. Supply chain managers are in need of talented individuals who can grasp the new innovative culture of the industry to enable it to move forward efficiently. Germany is the soul of the logistics and supply chain network in Europe and leads the way for effective processes, particularly during such a turbulent time for the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic was. Sweeping innovations have rocked the way that businesses run across every stage of the supply chain process leading to a keen search for ambitious and forward thinking individuals to join the industry in Germany. Positions are available across the country from Berlin to Frankfurt to Munich and Hamburg. Germany's standing as the largest economy in Europe situates the country a fantastic position to provide some of the best career opportunities in Europe.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2008, DSJ Global have over a decade's worth of experience providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across logistics, supply chain, procurement and technical operations. The firm have 750+ consultants based in 11+ offices worldwide and have established a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to help guide the search for the right talent and define each professional's next career move. Germany is a fantastic location to further your logistics and supply chain career with a thriving economy which was able to withstand the storm of the pandemic as well as undeniably strong company leadership from the logistics and supply chain corporations.



Supply chains often produce disparity and chaos which results in the high demand for talented individuals who are able to remain calm under pressure while making intense decisions. DSJ Global use the same morals when reflecting on their consultants who work tirelessly to ensure recruitment needs are met through every stage of the hiring process, from sourcing talented individuals best suited for the opportunities at hand, to ensuring they are fully equipped for the interview stages and offer acceptance. The consultants are experts in their chosen field and have been trained in the best in class recruitment technology to enable fast, effective hiring solutions.



Supply chain professionals must be adaptable and strategic in their planning and decision making as they face constant changes and challenges which they must be able to react to efficiently and with speed. Being able to predict the sudden changes in supply chain trends is a challenge of increasing demand. IBM reported that in 2017 a typical supply chain accessed 50 times more data than five years earlier, proving that increases in technology are working to increase business and therefore increasing the need for new talent in the industry.



Roles within the logistics and supply chain sector currently include: customer services representative, director of supply chain, IT sourcing manager and inventory control manager. DSJ Global are ready and waiting to secure talented individuals in these roles and more.



