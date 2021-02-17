Logistics and Technical Operations Careers in a Post-Brexit Society

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Adjusting to the UK's departure from the European Union earlier this year, logistics and technical operations professionals have had to adapt to the new requirements when carrying out duties in a post-Brexit society. Despite the year-long transition period which was designed to give organisations and government time to adjust and make the departure as streamlined as possible, there have still been long border delays between the UK and EU caused by complex paperwork issues. A recent study by MAKE UK reported that 61% of companies have reported supply chain disruptions either exporting or importing to and from the EU and around 32% are having their supply chains impacted in both directions. Britain's manufacturers are calling for the Government to move quickly to try and find a solution as these issues present great problems for both British and European trade.



Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of visionary consultants have collated a wealth of expert knowledge for British markets as well as pioneering a global perspective to deliver effective and long-lasting recruitment solutions. The firm's international network spans 60 countries and are based in 12 office locations across the globe, providing them with a holistic and detailed approach to sourcing talent for the logistics and technical operations industry. DSJ Global offers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options and is the preferred logistics recruiter for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International Group. The firm partners with businesses of varying sizes, from dynamic start-ups to multinational giants, offering a wide range of career opportunities to prospective applicants. Consultants at DSJ Global receive regular training in unique and innovative recruiting technologies to ensure that all applicants and clients receive optimal and effective hiring outcomes.



There are a wide range of positions available across the UK; in specialist sectors such as logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement roles. DSJ Global are able to match clients and candidates according to their professional ethos, career goals and aspirations. Positions currently available through the firm include: Associate Director – Clinical Purchasing, European R&D Procurement Manager, Indirect Procurement Transformation, Global Head of Real Estate and FM procurement, R&D Procurement Business Partner, S&OP and Demand Planner, Supply Planner, CI Manager, and many more. With the support of DSJ Global's friendly consultants, there is an immense opportunity for career development. To find out how you can determine your next career move or secure business-critical talent for your team, get in touch today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.