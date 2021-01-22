Logistics and Technical Operations Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Germany has become one of the most established European centres for logistics and technical operations. Its geographical location aids its ability to perform well as a logistical focal point thanks to its land borders with nine other European nations including France, The Netherlands, Poland, and Denmark. This has meant that there are positions readily available for talented individuals in technical operations careers and logistics careers through DSJ Global in locations such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Munich, and more. The logistics industry is strongly influenced by the physical internet and crowd-sharing. These adaptations generate promising career prospects for talented people looking to pursue a profession in an exciting industry.



DSJ Global recognises that each procurement process is unique and has developed a network of senior supervisors, managers, logisticians, clients, and engineers worldwide in over 60 countries to improve their knowledge of the industry. DSJ Global has over 750 staff located in over 12 office locations around the world who undergo frequent consultancy training and use the most successful types of recruiting technologies to provide their customers and applicants with optimal results. Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has been working for more than a decade to deliver peace of mind to businesses in Germany and Europe when it comes to their toughest business challenge - the acquisition of talent. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the preferred recruitment agency for over 70 world-leading corporations. From agile start-ups to corporate powerhouses, DSJ Global work with a number of organisations securing business critical talent around the globe.



For a range of specialised fields, including logistics, technical processes, supply chain, and sourcing, DSJ Global delivers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions. There are currently a host of excellent job prospects available via DSJ Global including, director of purchasing, intralogistics director, head of logistics, and customer service plus many more. The consultants of DSJ are committed to helping every applicant at any step of the source-to-hire recruiting process to ensure they have all the advice they need.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has meant having to change our working habits, many organisations have encountered remote working at an elevated degree than what they were accustomed to. With 2021 set to be another year of disruptions for the logistics and technical operations sectors, additional talent is desirable to help overcome these new challenges. A whitepaper called 'The Work-Life Rebalance' has been released by the company, detailing recommendations and guidance on how to change your management style as an executive in order to refresh your relation with your staff as they work from home. The report is a noteworthy read for all managers because it stresses the importance of ensuring that your workers have an appropriate work-life balance and that their well-being and success are of the highest priority.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale.



