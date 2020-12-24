Logistics and Technical Operations Careers in Germany - a Wealth of Opportunity in the Logistics Hub of the EU

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Germany is the most important logistics hub in the EU, located in the centre of Europe and also the largest economy in the union means there are plentiful opportunities for immense career growth and progression in the logistics and technical operations sectors here. Roles are available across the country from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt to Munich and beyond. DSJ Global work with a recruitment beyond borders mentality to enable candidates to discover their ideal job, wherever that may be. Advancements in technology such as the physical internet, crowd-sharing and the cloud are causing disruptions to the industry as companies race against the clock to discover ways to use them to their advantage like their competitors. Candidates looking to further their logistics and technical operations careers must be highly adaptable and forward thinking.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has been working for over a decade to give companies in Germany and Europe peace of mind when it comes to their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm understands that each hiring process is unique and have built a network of top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers and engineers in 60+ countries globally to enhance their industry knowledge. DSJ Global has 750+ employees based in 12+ office locations worldwide who receive regular consultant training and use the most efficient forms of recruitment technology to produce optimal results for their clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Amongst the companies DSJ Global work with are a variety of office cultures and backgrounds, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates an array of choice when it comes to securing their dream job.



DSJ Global offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors including logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement. The firm believes that what each professional gives to their company should be given back in return, each candidate should expect as much from their careers as is expected from their end-to-end supply chain management. There are a plethora of fantastic career opportunities currently available through DSJ Global including: production supervisor, director of automation engineering, director of operations, senior process development engineer, plant manager, senior director of manufacturing, plant director, engineering manager and quality manager/SPC analyst. DSJ Global's consultants are dedicated to supporting each candidate through every stage of the recruitment process from source to hire to ensure they have all the guidance they need.



As we move into the new year, 2021 is set to be another year of disruptions for the logistics and technical operations sectors. Many businesses have been experiencing remote working on an increased level than they are used to due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has meant having to adapt our working styles. The firm have published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which details advice and guidance on how to adapt your managerial style as an employer or member of leadership to refresh your connection with your employees as they work from home. The paper is a vital read for all managers as it emphasises the importance of ensuring your staff have a healthy balance between work and life and that their wellbeing and productivity are your top priority.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.