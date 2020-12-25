Logistics and Technical Operations Careers in the UK - High Demand for Professionals Looking to Join a Challenging, Complex but Collaborative Industry in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2020 -- Logistics and technical operations professionals are in high demand across the UK and Europe. Advancements in technology such as the physical internet, customised manufacturing and crowd-sharing have caused disruptions to many businesses but have also opened up great opportunities for professionals to develop their careers. Technical operations rely on a challenging global language to design, analyse and improve the production of goods and services. New technologies are adapting the ways in which technical operations are being used in the UK and as the systems change the industry needs young, bright-minded professionals to ensure they work. Hiring managers across the UK are searching for business-critical talent to ensure their companies remain in the black and out of the red. In the UK, 60% of small businesses fail within the first three years of existence, as reported by The Telegraph. The poor implementation of technical operations and logistics management is one of the key reasons for this, emphasising the current high demand for industry professionals.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has a team of ambitious consultants with expert local knowledge of the UK markets as well as a global perspective through their network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm has a network spanning 60+ countries worldwide and over 12 office bases to give them access to a plethora of essential recruitment resources and knowledge. DSJ Global provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with businesses of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving potential candidates a vast array of choices in companies and career opportunities. The firm's consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure optimal, efficient and speedy hiring results for both candidates and clients.



There are a wide range of positions available across the UK from London to Manchester, Birmingham and further in specialist sectors such as logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement. Whatever your career goals and ambitions, DSJ Global will be able to pair you with a fantastic company that suits your personal ethos. Positions currently available through the firm includes: logistics engineer, logistics analyst, logistics inventory manager, head of logistics and customer service, warehouse manager, category manager - logistics and transportation, production supervisor, director of automation engineering, director of operations and senior process development engineer. There is an immense opportunity for career development with the support of DSJ Global's friendly consultants. Get in touch today to find out how you can define your next career move or secure business-critical talent for your team.



DSJ Global understands the difficulties which have been faced by many companies during the COVID-19 pandemic due to having to work remotely. For many people, this experience has lasted a lot longer than expected which has resulted in companies having to adapt to their new working regime. The firm has published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which details advice and guidance on adapting your managerial style to ensure your employees have a healthy ratio between their wellbeing and productivity. This is a great read for any individuals in a leadership role who are looking to refresh their virtual connection with their staff before the new year.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about logistics and technical operations recruiters UK visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.