Logistics and Technical Operations Careers in the UK Overcoming Obstacles During the Pandemic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The end of December 2020 presented one of the biggest logistical interferences of the COVID-19 pandemic with many countries around the world closing their borders to the UK due to the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus. This resulted in the closure of the Port of Dover, which consequently left over 3,000 lorries and trucks stranded on the A20. The delays with the freight created concern over food stocks lasting over the Christmas period. Intense logistical challenges like these are unprecedented and they require the best professionals to deliver effective solutions. DSJ Global has the expertise and knowledge to accurately place the right individuals in positions for logistical challenges like these.



DSJ Global offers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options throughout the UK. As part of the Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading firms. The organisation partners with businesses of varying types, and offers a wide range of industry and job prospects to numerous eligible candidates. Founded in 2008, through their network of one million mid-to-senior specialists, DSJ Global has a team of ambitious experts with extensive local knowledge of the UK and global markets. In order to gain access to a multitude of valuable recruiting tools and expertise, the organisation has a network covering over 60 nations worldwide and over 12 office bases. Consultants of the company receive regular guidance in best-in-class recruiting technologies to ensure that all applicants receive optimal, effective, and rapid hiring outcomes.



From London to Manchester, Birmingham, and beyond, there are a wide variety of vacancies open throughout the UK in specialised fields such as logistics and technical operations roles. Positions currently available through the firm include: category manager for external manufacturing, quality assurance manager, IT category lead, freight forwarder, and many more. DSJ Global are able to match their clients with great businesses that fit the customers personal and professional ethos. With the help of the DSJ Global team, there is an enormous potential for career development and growth.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out how you can determine your next career step, or secure business-critical talent for your team, get in touch today: https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.