Logistics and Technical Operations in the UK – AI and Machine Learning Are Mapping the Future of the Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are making waves in the logistics and technical operations sectors as they bring game-changing approaches, models, processes and systems in the management roles available. Logistics and technical operations are vital to the smooth running of business across the UK. It has been reported that 60% of small businesses in the UK fail within the first three years of existence, according to a recent article from The Telegraph. The incorrect implementation of technical operations and a lack of managerial knowledge is often the reason for these failing businesses. Advances in technology take time to utilise which is why hiring managers across the UK are searching for talented individuals who will grasp these innovations with speed and accuracy to produce efficient logistics and technical operations management. DSJ Global are pathing the way for specialised recruitment in the industry by providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions.



DSJ Global has been working for over a decade to continually enhance their recruitment processes and provide peace of mind for companies who have the number one business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm, founded in 2008, have a network of 750+ consultants with a 12+ office bases and a global reach of 60+ countries worldwide. The London based consultancy have a policy of recruitment without borders to ensure their clients are not limited to job opportunities in one location, the firm's network of one million mid-to-senior professionals enhances their search skills and provides a wealth of knowledge on not only the logistics sector but procurement, supply chain and technical operations. By investing heavily in the frequent training of their consultants, the firm use the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure optimal results for clients and candidates.



As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Amongst these, the firm works with businesses of a wide range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. DSJ Global are committed to providing support wherever they can which is why their service is so unique. From market updates, trend forecasting and risk analysis, DSJ Global's bespoke recruitment package is undoubtedly a must-have for hiring managers looking to expand their team in the UK. The most recent whitepaper published by the firm, details advice and guidance on rebalancing work and life for employees. It is informative read for those who are looking to improve the wellbeing and productivity of their employees.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistic and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



Head of plant logistics, senior specialist – strategic sourcing, UK procurement manager, category manager – clinical supplies, director of logistics, logistics analyst, purchaser – packaging, senior supply chain planner and senior demand planner are amongst the roles available in the industry through DSJ Global. There are opportunities across the UK, from London to Manchester, Birmingham and further. The opportunity for immense career progression is just round the corner for individuals able to manage and analyse complex tasks.



