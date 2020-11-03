Logistics and Technical Operations in the UK – Necessary Recruitment to Ensure UK Businesses Don't Fail Within the First Three Years

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Increases in recent technological advances have made it very difficult for logistics and technical operations to keep up. However, this need to stay in the same lane as competitors across Europe has resulted in an increase of logistics and technical operations job opportunities in the UK. Hiring managers are looking to recruit teams of reliable, ambitious professionals with flexible work ethics to grasp advances in technologies such as the physical internet and crowd sharing. Disruptions are becoming a more frequent part of the economic landscape in the UK with Brexit closely followed by the global pandemic, COVID-19, companies need to secure talent who want to progress far in their careers. DSJ Global create bespoke recruitment solutions for logistics and technical operations companies and professionals in London, Birmingham, Manchester and more.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global is the leading specialist recruitment agency for logistics and technical operations careers in the UK. The firm's expertise spans Europe, Asia and North America having built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals since being founded in 2008. DSJ Global have a hugely ambitious team of 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide. Their London consultants are in Lombard Street in the City of London, at the heart of the action and have local as well as global expertise of the current markets. DSJ Global are part of the Phaidon International group and as a result, are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with corporations of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses which gives their candidates a wide range of choice when it comes to selecting a culture which suits them best. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors including logistics, technical operations, supply chain and procurement. Opportunities are currently available up and down the UK from London to Manchester, Birmingham and beyond.



The logistics industry market is set to grow by £15.5tn by 2023 according to a report by CIPS, with an estimated 54.5bn tonnes of goods to be moved annually. On the technical operations side of the sector The Telegraph have reported that 60% of small businesses in the UK fail within the first three years of existence which is largely due to their lack of a reliable technical operations system being in place. These reports both echo the importance for UK companies to invest heavily in the recruitment of talented professionals who can drive these industries forward and keep the territories economy in the black and out of the red. DSJ Global invest in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the use of the best-in-class recruitment technology which will provide optimal results for candidates and clients.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global in the logistics and technical operations sector include: transportation manager, clinical supply manager, plant manager, quality & food safety coordinator, production supervisor, digital maintenance consultant, senior director of distribution and director of logistics. To find out how you can make the next move in your career, get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly consultants today.



