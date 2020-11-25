Logistics and Technical Operations in the US – Increasing Jobs Shows a Promising Trajectory for Those on the Job Hunt

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- We have seen many disruptions across the US this year and despite the uncertainty it has caused, it has also built resilience in the industry which is a powerful tool. There are many transformations such as the physical internet and crowd-sharing which can also cause disruptions to the logistics and technical operations sectors in the US. However, these technological advances can have a positive impact to the industry if they are utilised in a speedy and efficient manner which can be done so by smart, bright-minded individuals who are flexible and robust in their work ethics. Hiring managers across the US from New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte and beyond are searching for talent who can grasp technology, new market entrants, customer expectations and business models without fear. Logistics jobs increased by 25.5% between 2010-2020, as reported by the US Department of Labor. This is not set to slow down in the next decade either. Now is a fantastic time to take the opportunity while it stands in front of you. DSJ Global's consultants are passionate and excited to help you define your next career move.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has a team of ambitious consultants with expert local knowledge of the US markets as well as a global perspective through their network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm have a network spanning 60+ countries worldwide and over 12 office bases to give them access to a plethora of essential recruitment resources and knowledge. DSJ Global provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm work with corporations of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving potential candidates a vast array of choice in companies and career opportunities. CIPS have estimated a potential growth of 25.5% for logistics and supply chain careers over the next decade, proving that now is the time to further your career in the industry to enjoy the impact of this increase in opportunity.



You don't need to look any further than DSJ Global if you're hoping to further your logistics or technical operations career. The firm have a wide and varied range of job roles available across the country and around the world. By working with a recruitment beyond borders ethos, the firm have placed candidates in top tier positions in exciting locations across America, Asia and Europe. Roles currently available include: director of procurement, logistics analyst, purchaser – packaging, senior supply chain planner, senior production planner, senior demand planner, continuous improvement manager, head of plant logistics and senior specialist – strategic sourcing. DSJ Global's consultants are dedicated to supporting candidates throughout every stage of the recruitment process from source to hire.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistic and technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



The firm are unrivalled in their bespoke services due to their forward-thinking attitude which shapes their results. Recruitment solutions can include market trends and risk forecasts as DSJ Global ensure no decision is made without detailed research. A recent whitepaper published by the firm gives helpful advice and guidance on how to refresh the work-life balance on your employees to ensure their wellbeing and productivity are your top priority. It is a must read for employers and managers who might be needing new ways to connect with their staff while working remotely.



